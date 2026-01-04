Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Elsbeth Showrunner Teases Season 3: Alec Bloom, Kaya's Return & More

Elsbeth Showrunner Jonathan Tolins dropped a couple of interesting teases about the Carrie Preston-starring series' return in February.

Even though EPs Robert King and Michelle King, and Showrunner Jonathan Tolins's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth won't be resuming its third season until the end of February, that doesn't mean that it's too early for a clue or two about what's to come. During the 2026 Critics Choice Awards red carpet, Tollins shared that viewers will see the resolution of the storyline between Elsbeth (Preston) and mayoral candidate Alec Bloom (Ivan Hernandez), "more great cases," and the return of Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson), who became a series guest star with Season 3 after being promoted to Washington, DC.

Here's a look at what Tollins had to tease about the show's return during tonight's 2026 Critics Choice Awards:

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the third season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the cunning yet unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to track down New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique intuitive insight. The critically acclaimed series returns with fresh cases, new characters, and unexpected challenges for Elsbeth and the 11th Precinct, led by her boss, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce).

Still to come this season, Steve Buscemi (Wednesday) plays Simon, a "five-time crossword champion and this year's favorite to win again. An obsessive perfectionist, Simon winds up in a deadly battle with the puzzle's longtime editor over pop culture clues and a certain female contestant." Hamish Linklater (Gen V) plays Felix, "one of New York's big wigs, the top wigmakers in the city. Consigned to creating toupees for Wall Street execs and medical patients, Felix dreams of more glamorous assignments. When his ambition leads to some very bad decisions, one of his rivals ends up dead." Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere) plays Archer Bryant, "a tech-entrepreneur turned fitness freak with a quest to live forever. That requires a strict diet, exercise, pharmaceuticals, sleep regimen, and possibly murder."

