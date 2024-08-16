Posted in: ABC, Preview, TV | Tagged: ABC, Dan Levy, emmy awards, Emmys, eugene levy

Emmy Awards: Eugene Levy, Dan Levy Hosting; Production Teams Set

Eugene Levy and Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek) have been tapped to host the 76th Emmy Awards ceremony on ABC on Sunday, September 15th.

After weeks of speculation (and folks like Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney going on record as passing on the opportunity), the award-winning father-son team of Eugene Levy and Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek) have been tapped to host the 76th Emmy Awards on ABC when the ceremony goes live on Sunday, September 15th. "For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough," The Levys shared in a statement. "We're thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television and can't wait to spend the evening with you all on Sept. 15." Now that the hosts and production teams are set, expect news about presenters to start rolling in soon. Speaking of the production teams…

In addition, Emmy producers Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment revealed the members of their production teams for the big event – reassembling the production team from last year's telecast. Brittany Brazil returns as co-executive producer, as does producer Taryn Hurd, production designer Brian Stonestreet, and head writer Jon Macks. Emmy Award winner Rickey Minor will serve as music director for the sixth time. Lighting designer Noah Mitz and screens producer Drew Findley are returning from last year as well. Eric Cook is joining the team as co-executive producer. As previously announced, Alex Rudzinski returns as director.

"Eugene and Dan Levy created two of the most iconic TV characters in recent history and are a perfect fit to host television's biggest night," Collins, Harmon, and Rouzan-Clay shared in a joint statement when the hosts were first announced. "We look forward to the audience having an unforgettable experience with this dynamic duo."

