76th Emmy Awards Voters Serve "The Bear" 23 Nominations (FULL LIST)

Check out the full list of nominees for the 76th Emmy Awards - with FX on Hulu's "The Bear" grabbing headlines with a ton of nominations.

No, you're not living in an alt-reality where having two Emmy Awards ceremonies in the same calendar year is the norm. After the AMPTP took its sweet old time striking new deals with SAG-AFTRA and WGA, the awards calendar had to be retooled quite a bit. But that's all in the past because today's the day that Tony Hale (Veep, The Decameron) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary, Motherland: Fort Salem), and Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego announced the nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards. Who will win? That information will be coming our way live coast-to-coast from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles – airing on ABC on Sunday, September 15th (8:00-11:00 pm EDT/5:00-8:00 pm PDT). Okay, got all of that? Good! Now, let's take a look at who's been nominated… with big news for fans of FX on Hulu's The Bear, Selena Gomez, Netflix's Baby Reindeer, and more!

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Dominic West, The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai, Shogun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shogun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbeinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Néstor Carbonell, Shogun

Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses

John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Claire Foy, The Crown

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Olivia Colman, The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Matthew Broderick, Only Murders in the Building

Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live

Christopher Lloyd, Hacks

Bob Odenkirk, The Bear

Will Poulter, The Bear

Outstanding Television Movie

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

Quiz Lady

Red, White & Royal Blue

Scoop

Unfrosted

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

Outstanding Host for a Game Show

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud

Ken Jennings, Jeopardy

Keke Palmer, Password

Jane Lynch, Weakest Link

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

66th Grammy Awards

76th Annual Tony Awards

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher

The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady

The 95th Academy Awards

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded)

Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic

Nikki Glaser: Someday You" Die

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

Conan O'Brien Must Go

Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr.

How To with John Wilson

My Next Guest with David Letterman and John Mulaney

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy

Emmy Award-winning producers Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon, and Emmy-nominated Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment are returning as executive producers of the 76th Emmy® Awards. This marks their second consecutive year as executive producers of television's biggest night.

