Euphoria Cast Reveals Some Personal "Lasts"; Season 2 Official Trailer

Following a pair of specials focusing on how Rue (Emmy Award-winner, Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home) and Jules (Hunter Schafer) spent their respective Christmas holidays while reflecting on their pasts (and the previous season), HBO's award-winning & critically-acclaimed series Euphoria is set to return for its long-awaited second season this Sunday. Following the release of the official trailer last month, viewers were treated to the official poster & key art featuring a beautifully-rendered look at Zendaya's Rue, along with a tagline that will be an important theme for the season: "remember this feeling." In what was a pleasant surprise, the streaming service offered viewers a bit of a breather before things get incredibly intense.

For this go-around, HBO Max has released a fun featurette that lets viewers get to know cast members Storm Reid, Maude Apatow, and Jacob Elordi a whole lot better. From the last line of dialogue they had to memorize and the last song they had stuck in their heads to the last thing they texted a cast member and more, here's a rundown of some very personal "Lasts" (with HBO's Euphoria returning this Sunday, January 9):

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for the second season that was released before Christmas, followed by HBO Max's "New in January 2022" promo with a new look at the season:

EUPHORIA: Amidst the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, 17-year-old Rue (Zendaya) must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction.

Returning for the second season of Euphoria to join Zendaya are Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams. Created and written by executive producer Levinson, the award-winning HBO series also has Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Will Greenfield, Drake, Adel "Future" Nur, Zendaya, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, and Daphna Levin executive producing. Kenneth Yu is set to produce, with Ashley Levinson, Harrison Kreiss & Julio Perez set as co-producers. Produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT.