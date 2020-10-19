Euphoria Returning with 2 Special Eps; 1st Episode Set for December

While the second season of series creator Sam Levinson and Emmy Award-winning lead Zendaya's Euphoria won't be gracing viewers' screens until 2021, that doesn't mean they'll be without Rue for the holiday season. On Monday, HBO announced that the award-winning series will be returning for two special episodes, the first set to premiere on Sunday, December 6, at 9 pm ET/PT, airing on the cable network as well as streaming on HBO Max.

Written and directed by Levinson, "Trouble Don't Last Always" picks up after a season finale that saw Rue (Zendaya) relapsing after being left at the train station by Jules (Hunter Schafer). Co-starring Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead), the special focuses on Rue as she celebrates Christmas (with the title and date of the second special episode set to be announced shortly).

Euphoria's renewal comes as no surprise: the new series ranks as the youngest-skewing dramatic series on HBO's digital platforms. Even more impressive to HBO is the show's continued weekly growth: with episodes continually drawing new series' highs throughout its run in its 10 p.m. timeslot alone (and the series premiere pulling in more than 5.5 million viewers across HBO's various platforms). This year, the series would contribute to HBO's massive Emmy Awards haul- netting awards for Zendaya as Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series, as well as awards for Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

Created, written, and executive produced by Levinson, HBO's Euphoria is produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT. Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Drake, Future the Prince, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady, and Gary Lennon serve as executive producers; with Will Greenfield serving as a co-executive producer.