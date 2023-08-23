Posted in: HBO, Max, Preview, TV | Tagged: euphoria, HBO, max, Sam Levinson, season 3, zendaya

Euphoria Season 3 "Film Noir"; Rue Facing "Corrupt World": Levinson

Euphoria series creator Sam Levinson shared that he sees the third season as a "film noir," previewing what Zendaya's Rue will be facing.

Between conflicting schedules and ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, it's tough to say when viewers will be getting a third season of Sam Levinson's Emmy Award-winning, Zendaya & Hunter Schafer-starring Euphoria. But that doesn't mean that Levinson doesn't happen to have some insight to offer regarding what's in store for Zendaya's Rue when the series foes return to our screens. During a pre-strikes profile article for Elle spotlighting the actor, Levinson complimented Zendaya on her personal & professional drive. "She's the most competitive person I know, in a good way. She's constantly growing as an artist and always seeking a challenge. She's never complacent," he shared – but that wasn't all. Levinson also teased that he sees Season 3 as a "film noir" and that – through Rue – the show plans to "explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world."

During a wide-ranging interview from May of this year, HBO's head of drama Francesca Orsi explained that the combination of Levinson's work on the upcoming HBO series The Idol, Zendaya's increasingly busy career schedule, and the WGA/AMPTP writers' strike has stalled the third season. "'Euphoria' is one of those that we had begun writing in tandem with post-production on [The] 'Idol,' but at this point, we don't have countless scripts. We can't start shooting, so the delivery of that show — ideally in 2025 — will be determined on when we can pick back up with Sam, who at this point is all pencils down and just finishing posts on 'Idol.'" Now here's a look back at the tweet from the HBO series' official account from August 2022 (almost a lifetime ago, it feels at this point), confirming that Zendaya will be spending some time behind the camera during the upcoming season:

"Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of 'Euphoria' have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form while maintaining its heart. We couldn't be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3," shared Orsi in a statement when the news of a third season was first announced. Now here's a look back at the second season trailer:

Returning for the second season of Euphoria to join Zendaya were Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams. Created and written by executive producer Levinson, the award-winning HBO series also has Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Will Greenfield, Drake, Adel "Future" Nur, Zendaya, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, and Daphna Levin executive producing. Kenneth Yu is set to produce, with Ashley Levinson, Harrison Kreiss & Julio Perez set as co-producers. Produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin from HOT.

