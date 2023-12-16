Posted in: BBC, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, eurovision, it's a sin, olly alexander, preview

Eurovision 2024 Sees Olly Alexander Representing United Kingdom

Singer/actor Olly Alexander was confirmed as representing the United Kingdom at the 68th Eurovision Song Contest in May 2024.

During the Grand Final of BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing, singer/actor Olly Alexander (Russell T. Davies' It's A Sin) announced that he will be representing the United Kingdom at the 68th Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden, in May 2024. The BAFTA nominee penned a song with Danny L Harle (with more details expected soon) for the competition, with BBC One & BBC iPlayer set to broadcast the three live Eurovision 2024 programmes (both Semi-Finals & the Grand Final) on May 7, 9 & 11, 2024. "I've loved watching Eurovision ever since I was a little kid, and I'm beyond excited to be taking part next year," Alexander shared regarding the honour. "As a young boy, I always looked forward to this incredible event of unbridled joy, the wonderfully chaotic mix of musical styles, theatrical performances, heartfelt emotion, and humour. I really can't believe I'm going to be a part of such a special legacy and fly the flag for the UK in the gayest way possible; it shall be an honour! I've wanted to do this for a long time, and it feels like the right moment to start releasing music under my own name. I'm determined to give it everything I've got and put on an excellent and unforgettable performance for you all!"

"To have an artist of Olly Alexander's calibre representing the UK in Malmö in 2024 is testament to just how much the BBC wants to keep momentum of Eurovision riding high since the UK had the honour of hosting the contest on behalf of Ukraine in Liverpool earlier this year," shared Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC. "Olly is the perfect ambassador for the UK as both an immensely talented and world-renowned artist and passionate fan of the competition." The BBC's Eurovision Song Contest 2024 coverage is a BBC Studios Entertainment production commissioned by Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC. Andrew Cartmell and Lee Smithurst executive-produce. The Creative Director for BBC Studios Entertainment North is Pete Ogden & Suzy Lamb is the Managing Director of Entertainment & Music at BBC Studios. Katie Taylor serves as the Commissioning Editor for the BBC.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!