Everybody Loves Raymond: Brad Garrett Shuts Down Reboot/Return Talk

Brad Garrett explains why there will never be an Everybody Loves Raymond reboot/revival after speaking with Ray Romano and Phil Rosenthal.

Barring some miraculous change of heart, it looks like we will never see any more adventures of the Barone family, according to Everybody Loves Raymond star Brad Garrett, who plays Robert Barone, the older brother of Ray Romano's character and series lead, Ray Barone. While promoting his latest Disney Pixar animated film, Elio, the actor affirmed the decision was a mutual one from Romano and creator Philip Rosenthal.

"There is no show without the parents," Garrett told People. "They were the catalyst, and to do anything that would resemble that wouldn't be right to the audiences or the loyal fan base. And it was about those two families, and you can't get around that." Playing Ray and Robert's parents, Marie and Frank Barone, were the late Doris Roberts and Peter Boyle. Roberts passed in 2016, while Boyle passed in 2006.

Everybody Loves Raymond premiered in 1996 on CBS and ran for nine seasons through 2005. It stars Romano as a sportswriter for Newsday who lives in Lynbrook, Long Island, with his wife Debra (Patricia Heaton) and three children, Ally, Geoffrey, and Michael, played by Madylin Sweeten, Sawyer Sweeten, and Sullivan Sweeten, respectively. The series won 15 Primetime Emmys, including three for Garrett.

Since the end of Raymond, Garret's been busy mostly in voiceovers, including roles in 20th Century's The Night of the Museum franchise, Disney Pixar's Ratatouille (2007), SpongeBob SquarePants, and more. On the live-action front, he's appeared in the Sony biopic Saturday Night (2024), Peacock's Bupkis, Showtime's Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, ABC's Single Parents, NBC's This Is Us, and FX's Fargo. Everybody Loves Raymond is available to stream on platforms like Paramount+, Peacock, and Netflix. Elios, which also stars Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldaña, Remy Edgerly, Jameela Jamil, and Shirley Henderson, is available in theaters on June 20th.

