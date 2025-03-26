Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: john mulaney

Everybody's Live with John Mulaney Tonight! Davidson, Winkler & More

Tonight, Everybody's Live with John Mulaney welcomes Pete Davidson, Luenell, Henry Winkler, Raymundo Perez-Plascencia, and Mannequin Pussy.

The debut episode of Netflix and John Mulaney's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney gave us Michael Keaton, Joan Baez, Fred Armisen, personal finance columnist Jessica Roy, and Cypress Hill. That brought us to last week, which saw Nick Kroll, Ben Stiller, Quinta Brunson, cruise industry expert Anne Kalosh, Kim Gordon, and Kim Deal joining the actor/comedian. That's a pretty impressive start to the show's 12-week run, and that vibe looks to continue tonight at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET. That's when Mulaney, Richard Kind, Saymo, and (hopefully) Vanessa Bayer's AI assistant will be joined by Pete Davidson, Luenell, Henry Winkler, Licensed Funeral Director Raymundo Perez-Plascencia, and musical guest Mannequin Pussy.

Here's a look at Mulaney and King assessing the current situation and where things could be headed heading into tonight's show (if only someone would help Mulaney with his HDMI cable problem – minus the QR codes, of course):

The live limited-series event cements the partnership between Emmy Award-winning Mulaney and the streaming service, which began with stand-up specials Kid Gorgeous at Radio City (2018), The Comeback Kid (2015), and John Mulaney: Baby J (2023). In addition, the comedian was also a guest on a spring 2024 episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, which won the Emmy for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special in 2024. Most recently, he hosted the live, six-episode talk show John Mulaney's Everybody's in LA as part of this year's "Netflix is a Joke" Fest — and some of those fan favorites from that show will be back for "Everybody's Live."

Mulaney hosts, co-showruns, and executive produces Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney through his company, Multiple Camera Productions, alongside executive producers Ashley Edens, Dave Ferguson, and John Foy.

