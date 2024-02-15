Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Evil, paramount, preview, season 4, trailer

Evil Ending with Season 4; Final Season Set for May Premiere (TEASER)

Returning this May, Paramount+'s Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, and Aasif Mandvi-starring series Evil will end with its fourth season.

Some great short-term news and some not-so-great long-term news for fans of Paramount+'s Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi & Michael Emerson-starring series Evil. The eagerly-anticipated fourth season will hit streaming screens this May – and we even have a teaser trailer to pass along for it. Unfortunately, this season will also be its last – though four bonus episodes are being added to the season (with the NYC production on those getting underway soon). "We want to thank Paramount+ for giving us four bonus episodes to end 'Evil' in the world in style," shared series co-creators, showrunners & executive producers Robert King and Michelle King. "We will miss this show and cast. In many ways, it was a dream project, but sadly evil will outlast 'Evil.' See you in May."

Three days into the new year, fans were treated to a series of Season 4 preview images (originally only available exclusively) that confirmed of a number of the season's episode titles: S04E01: "How to Split an Atom," S04E02: "How to Train a Werewolf," S04E04: "How to Grieve," S04E05: "How To Fly an Airplane," S04E06: "How To Dance in Three Easy Steps," and S04E09: "How To Teach a ChatBot."

Paramount+'s Evil Season 3 starred Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard, Mike Colter as David Acosta, Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir, Michael Emerson as Leland Townsend, Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria, Kurt Fuller as Dr. Boggs, Andrea Martin as Sister Andrea, Brooklyn Shuck as Lynn Bouchard, Skylar Gray as Lila Bouchard, Maddy Crocco as Lexis Bouchard, and Dalya Knapp as Laura Bouchard. CBS Studios produces the streaming series in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O'Bannon, and Nelson McCormick serve as executive producers. Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes the series internationally.

EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the Church's backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work. Season three of EVIL begins moments after the end of season two: when a newly ordained David and Kristen kiss. In season three, the two not only have to navigate this fraught new reality, but contend with David's involvement with "the entity," an espionage unit within the Catholic church. Meanwhile, Ben finds his brain breaking from their unsolved cases and turns to his sister for help.

