Evil: Paramount+ Blesses Supernatural Series with Season 3 Renewal

Any doubts about Evil's future in its second season on Paramount+ can be laid to rest as the ViacomCBS streamer announced the supernatural thriller was renewed for a third season, according to Deadline Hollywood. Originally on CBS in its first season, the series was also accessible on its streaming platform CBS All Access before its permanent rebrand to Paramount+. With the network's decision to make season two and beyond a streamer exclusive, creators and executive producers Robert and Michelle King's are able to take advantage of its new home making the series edgier with its darker themes and saltier language.

ViacomCBS also licensed the series first season to Netflix helping to expand its audience to fellow cord-cutters. The series stars Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard, a forensic psychologist and atheist, who joins with a priest-in-training David Acosta (Mike Colter) as they investigate cases sent to them by the Catholic Church. The two work with Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi), who's as skeptical of the phenomena as Kristen as a practicing Muslim. In addition to the supernatural elements they tackle, they also have to contend with the nefarious psychologist Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson), a mysterious sociopath who loves to play cat-and-mouse with their beliefs and convictions.

Evil Season Two Developments

Among Leland's exploits last and the current season is digging deep into his targets' pasts and at one point even dated Kristen's mother Sheryl (Christine Lahti) and going into confessional with David. The current season upped the ante where Kristen, David, and Ben monitor Leland's activities following his desire to "come clean" with them and claiming to want a better life. New episodes of Evil premiere Sundays on Paramount+. The series also stars Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp.

