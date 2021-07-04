Evil: Mike Colter On Luke Cage & Netflix MCU Series' Lack of Closure

When it comes to the Marvel Defenders universe on Netflix, Luke Cage star Mike Colter was caught by surprise like the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe faithful when the series was canceled along with Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, and Punisher. While promoting his current Paramount+ series Evil, the star spoke with Collider about the loose ends left behind. Colter played the title character, which is left with super strength and unbreakable skin after an experiment. The actor at the time did appear in the third season Jessica Jones, which he didn't even know would be its last.

Where Luke Cage Could Have Gone

"To be honest, no, it didn't give me a chance to have any closure," Colter said. "There were so many places we could have taken it. There's obviously the 'Alias' series where Jessica and Luke had a child and had this adult life they were trying to live, and there's this moment where they are working out their blue-collar, making ends meet life together, which is very interesting. There's the journey that Luke had in his own series with Harlem's Paradise, where he's taken over the club and is he gonna be a bad guy or a guy that is on the other side of the law, and who's gonna stop him. That was another interesting thing to watch, with him maybe being a little gangster, and that would've been cool too. So, I don't think there's any closure to it, nor do I feel like we were able to get any of that closure by having the appearance in Jessica Jones, but it is what it is. It's one of those things where we'll just never know. There are a lot of shows that live in that space where it's like, 'Oh, man!' It's unfortunate, but that's just one of the things that happen in television sometimes."

Colter is happy having carved his own place in Marvel history leaving the character where it is. "When it's a premature goodbye?" he said. "Yeah, of course. I think so. The positive thing about something like that is you'll always have a fond memory of something that didn't stay too long. It's like a relationship or anything else that never reached its peak or its descent. You don't have any negative memories of it because it will live in this place of perfection, or some sense of promise, at all times in our life. It's a fond, romanticized notion of what could have been." Evil is currently in its second season and available to stream on Paramount+.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.