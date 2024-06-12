Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Episode 4, Evil, paramount, preview, season 4, teaser

Evil Season 4 E04 Exclusive Clip: Sister Andrea Senses Something's Off

Sister Andrea isn't the pain in Father Ignatius's side this time in an exclusive clip from Paramount+'s Evil S04E04: "How To Build A Coffin."

In terms of episodes that already sound promising just based on their titles alone, this week's chapter of the fourth & final season of Paramount+'s Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, and Aasif Mandvi-starring Evil definitely hits the mark. In S04E04: "How To Build A Coffin" (we told you it was a great title), a couple plagued by a demon that thrives on taking away the ability for others to speak clearly are looking for an exorcism. Unfortunately, it looks like that request gets a bit complicated when the demon's influence begins to impact the team. Meanwhile, a very brainwashed Andy (Patrick Brammall) finds himself pushed to take some deadly measures – while Sister Andrea (Andrea Martin) takes on a new demon attached to Father Ignatius (Wallace Shawn). No, we're not kidding – that's all happening in just one episode. And that brings us to the following exclusive sneak preview…

In the following clip, Sister Andrea approaches Father Ignatius regarding an issue involving his side. Though Ignatius doesn't seem to know what she's talking about, it's not long before Andrea realizes that she was right – in a way that finds her face-to-face with another demonic adversary (and us clutching our own sides out of some horrific sense of sympathy pain). Here's a look at Bleeding Cool's exclusive sneak preview, "Holy Clothes," followed by an overview of the final season and the rest of the image gallery for this week's chapter:

This season, Kristen, David and Ben continue to assess cases that involve wayward technology, possessed pigs, demonic oppression and infestation, a dance muse conjured by alleged witches and an evil relic. Throughout, Leland attempts to lure Kristen into raising a baby antichrist who was conceived with her ovum. David is recruited by the Vatican's secret service to "remote view" a paranormal ability to see the unseen in order to detect evil. Ben is hit by an ion beam, causing him to see visions of a taunting jinn until he discovers an unusual solution to banish it. Finally, all three realize they only have a few weeks left to assess cases because the parish has decided to disband the team due to a lack of funds. This culminates in one last confrontation with Leland and the 60 families that make up Evil in the modern world.

Co-created by Showrunners Robert King and Michelle King, Paramount+'s Evil stars Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard, Mike Colter as David Acosta, Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir, Michael Emerson as Leland Townsend, Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria, Kurt Fuller as Dr. Boggs, Andrea Martin as Sister Andrea, Brooklyn Shuck as Lynn Bouchard, Skylar Gray as Lila Bouchard, Maddy Crocco as Lexis Bouchard, and Dalya Knapp as Laura Bouchard. CBS Studios produces the streaming series in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O'Bannon, and Nelson McCormick serve as executive producers. Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes the series internationally.

