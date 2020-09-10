With things looking pretty solid for Disney+'s The Mandalorian as it heads into its premiere in October, now seems as good a time as any to check in on one of the other live-action "Star Wars" series in development at the streaming service. Between a COVID-related production and some behind-the-scenes creative maneuverings, the upcoming Obi-Wan series has had a bit of a bumpy ride when it comes to details like the number of episodes, production timeline, if it's a limited or ongoing timeline, etc. Thankfully, Ewan McGregor has some updates to offer during an interview with ET's Ash Crossan to promote his new Apple TV+ series Long Way Up, with Charley Boorman.

When asked about the status of the project and when work would be able to resume, the actor revealed that early 2021 looks to be when they'll get back to work. "Spring next year we start," McGregor revealed. "I'm really excited about it. It's gonna be great, I think." But unlike The Mandalorian, viewers won't have a second season to stress over (at least not yet), with Obi-Wan apparently a limited series. "As I understand, it's a standalone season," he said. "We'll see. Who knows?"

Deborah Chow is moving from directing two episodes of The Mandalorian to a turn in the director's chair for the Disney+ live-action Star Wars spinoff series. Heading into the Star Wars universe, Chow's directorial "geek cred" was already firmly established by directing and work on series such as American Gods, Better Call Saul, Lost in Space, Jessica Jones, Reign, and Mr. Robot. In April, Joby Harold (Army of the Dead) was tapped to replace Hossein Amini (Drive) after reports surfaced that Lucasfilm president and Obi-Wan producer Kathleen Kennedy was dissatisfied with Amini's scripts. Allegedly, Kennedy was concerned that having the lead character serve as a mentor to a young Luke and/or Leia skewed too close to The Mandalorian-The Child aka "Baby Yoda" dynamic.