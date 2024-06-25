Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Exploding Kittens, netflix, preview, teaser, tom ellis

Exploding Kittens: Godcat Lays Down Some New "Commandments" (VIDEO)

Tom Ellis' Godcat has a special message for Netflix viewers in this teaser for Shane Kosakowski's and Matthew Inman's Exploding Kittens.

With less than a month to go until Shane Kosakowski's (You're the Worst, Teenage Bounty Hunters) and Matthew Inman's (founder of the card game) Exploding Kittens explodes across our screens, Tom Ellis' Godcat would like to have a word with us. After explaining how the latest battle between God and the Antichrist ended up taking place in feline form, Godcat throws down some new "commandments" to Netflix viewers on why it's important that they do their part to make sure the show succeeds. Does He make enough of an argument to show that He deserves his heavenly throne back (heavenly scratching post)? You decide…

For a look at how you can help Godcat make His way back upstairs – and a few "my bads" from the righteous feline, check out the message below – and then stick around for what else we know about the animated series ahead of its July 12th debut:

Earth sucks, so God (Ellis) gets fired and sent to Earth to reconnect with humanity. The catch? He's trapped in the body of a chubby house cat. As part of his rehabilitation, he moves in with a dysfunctional family and tries to solve their problems, but ends up spending a lot of time chasing laser pointers. And to top it off, Godcat's next-door neighbor, who is also a cat, turns out to be none other than his nemesis, the Antichrist. The result is the ultimate fight between good versus evil…except Godcat (Ellis) is distracted by a pigeon he saw in the yard and Devilcat (Sasheer Zamata) is busy napping on someone's laptop. Joining Ellis and Zamata are Suzy Nakamura (Abbie), Mark Proksch (Marv), Ally Maki (Grets), and Kenny Yates (Travis).

Stemming from showrunners & creators Shane Kosakowski & Matthew Inman, the animated streaming series is executive-produced by Mike Judge, Greg Daniels & Dustin Davis of Bandera Entertainment; Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for the Chernin Entertainment Group; and executive producers and creators of the Exploding Kittens franchise, Elan Lee and The Oatmeal's Inman. The Netflix series is based on the best-selling card game of the same name. With more than 25 million copies sold, the game features 56 cards, including "Exploding Kitten" cards. Players pull cards until someone draws an "Exploding Kitten," at which point they have lost the game — unless they first defuse the kitten with cat toys or catnip.

