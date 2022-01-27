Fairview Teaming with South Park: Comedy Central Official Trailer

One of the things that resulted from COVID-19 and the resulting lockdown from it was that networks and streamers began to appreciate the importance of investing in adult animation. One network that's looking to remind folks that they were in the adult animation game long before 202 is ViacomCBS' Comedy Central. With Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park returning for its 25th season next week, the cable network is looking to build an animated slate around the popular long-running series (including the "Daria" spinoff Jodie and the return of Beavis and Butt-Head). On Thursday, viewers were given a chance to check out another animated series set to join Wednesday nights next month, Stephen Colbert and CBS Studios' Fairview. But you don't need to look any further than here because the official trailer is waiting for you below.

Aparna Nancherla, Atsuko Okatsuka, Blair Socci, Carl Foreman Jr., Graham Techler, Jack Bensinger, James Austin Johnson, Jeremy Levick, Joey Romaine, Lisa Gilroy, Marina Cockenberg, and Otter Lee have been tapped to star in the weekly eight-episode season. Now here's a look at the official trailer for Fairview, set to join Comedy Central's ever-growing animation line-up immediately following South Park on Wednesday, February 9th, at 8:30 pm ET (while we stop being a wee bit creeped out by the realistic faces):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Official Trailer – Fairview (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xra3CyQZ690)

Fairview – a weekly, hyper-topical, half-hour adult animated series about how national politics causes wild small-town drama in the Natty Light-chugging, grocery store parking lot-fighting, public-urinating town of Fairview through the lens of its sloppy party girl turned pragmatic mayor Kelly Sampson.

Created by executive producer RJ Fried, Comedy Central's Fairview is also executive produced by Colbert, Chris Licht, Tim Luecke, Kim Gamble, Mike Leech, and Zach Smilovitz. Grant Gish is the executive producer with co-executive producer Sachi Ezura and supervising producer Michael Stanger for MTV Entertainment Group.