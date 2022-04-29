Fall of the House of Usher: Bruce Greenwood Replacing Frank Langella

Less than three weeks after Oscar-nominated actor Frank Langella was fired from the cast of Mike Flanagan & Trevor Macy's The Fall of the House of Usher (more on that below), Flanagan took to social media to announce that Bruce Greenwood (The Resident) has joined the cast in the role of Roderick Usher. "I'm elated to welcome my dear friend, the brilliant BRUCE GREENWOOD to THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER as the iconic Roderick Usher. This will be our 4th collaboration (because yes, I absolutely count the background ghost cameo in HILL HOUSE)," Flanagan wrote in his tweet sharing the news.

Earlier this month, Deadline Hollywood and TMZ confirmed that Langella was the subject of an investigation after he was "accused of sexual harassment, including making inappropriate comments to a female co-star on set during work." According to sources speaking with DH, the investigation determined that Langella "had been involved in unacceptable conduct on set" and that Langella's role as Roderick Usher would be recast. Though the series is around the midpoint of its production schedule, it was decided that Langella's scenes would be reshot as filming on the streaming series continued with scenes not involving the on-screen family's patriarch. Here's a look at Flanagan's tweet from earlier today confirming the news of Greenwood's casting:

Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher stars Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Annabeth Gish, Henry Thomas, Samantha Sloyan, T'Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Katie Parker, Michael Trucco, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Kyleigh Curran, Paola Nunez, Aya Furukawa, Matt Biedel, Daniel Jun, Ruth Codd, and Robert Longstreet. Based on a number of Poe's works, the eight-episode series is created by Flanagan, who will direct and executive produce along with his Intrepid Pictures partner Trevor Macy as well as Emmy Grinwis and Michael Fimognari. Intrepid Pictures' Melinda Nishioka will co-executive produce the project. Michael Fimognari (To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You) is set to direct four episodes of the season. Here's a look at Flanagan's tweet from the end of January signaling that filming on the series was getting underway: