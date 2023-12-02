Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: amazon, ccxp, Fallout, preview, prime video

Fallout: Prime Video Drops Teaser Look at Live-Action Series Adapt

Blasting its way out of CCXP 2023, here's a look at EPs Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, Amazon Studios & Kilter Films' live-action Fallout series.

Article Summary Prime Video reveals an extended look at the live-action Fallout series at CCXP 2023.

Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy executive-produce the series, set to premiere on April 12, 2024.

Stars include Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell & Kyle MacLachlan, with a fresh narrative approach.

Todd Howard discusses the long journey of Fallout's adaptation into a series.

We knew that something big would be coming our way when the streaming service posted a "PLEASE STAND BY" broadcast video on YouTube that teased "An Important Announcement From Your Friends At Prime Video" on the way today. Well, the folks behind EPs Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, Amazon Studios & Kilter Films' (along with Bethesda Game Studios & Bethesda Softworks) Fallout weren't messing around. Following up on the release of new preview images earlier this week, the streaming service dropped character profile posters earlier today to help set the mood. But the big payoff came during Prime Video's session at the CCXP pop culture convention in Brazil, with an extended look at what's in store with the upcoming live-action series adaptation.

With Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) & Graham Wagner (Silicon Valley) on board as co-showrunners and Nolan directing the pilot, the series stars Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Aaron Moten. In addition, Athena Wickham for Kilter Films, Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios, and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks join Nolan and Joy as executive producers. Set to hit screens on April 12, 2024, here's a look at Prime Video's Fallout:

And here's a look at Galaxy News broadcasting live with an exclusive look at the next generation of apocalypse-proof, purpose-built luxury housing – sponsored by our friends at Vault-Tec:

Checking in with Lex Fridman's podcast late last year, Howard had some interesting things to share about previous pitches to adapt the popular video game franchise, as well as what viewers can expect story-wise from the series. When it comes to previous attempts to bring the video game franchise's story to live-action life, Howard explained how most of the approaches focused on adapting what already existed. And that just wasn't a direction that excited him. "When people wanted to make a movie, they wanted to tell the story of 'Fallout 3' or tell the story of 'Fallout 4,' and it was meh," Howard shared.

When it came to Nolan & Joy's approach, it was more about universe-building than redoing what's been done, with Howard adding, "For this [Amazon series], it was, 'Hey, let's do something that exists within the world of Fallout.'" The legendary game designer elaborated on what he was looking for, continuing, "It's not retelling a game story. It's basically an area of the map. Let's tell a story here that fits in the world that we have built, doesn't break any of the rules, can reference things in the games, but isn't a retelling of the games." He elaborated, "[It] exists in the same world but is its own unique thing, so it adds to it. While also, people who haven't played the games, who can't experience how crazy cool Fallout is, can watch the series."

In "Beyond the Game: Fallout," a number of familiar faces discuss how the video game felt like it was meant to be adapted but took a long journey to get to where it is now. But make sure to check out a few moments with series director Nolan toward the end, with a look at one of the set locations in the background and a couple of easter eggs along the way:

