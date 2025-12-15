Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Fallout

Fallout Season 2 Arriving Early: Now Set to Debut on December 16th

Prime Video's Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten-starring Fallout Season 2 will premiere a day early on Tuesday, December 16th.

Remember how excited you were when you learned that the second season of EPs Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, and showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner's (Silicon Valley) Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten-starring Fallout was set to hit Prime Video screens on December 17th? Well, get ready to dial up that excitement just a wee bit more because the streaming service announced that the series return will be hitting a day early – this Tuesday, December 16th, at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT. And they dropped the announcement in a very big (and very ironic) way…

Here's the announcement video released earlier today, courtesy of Las Vegas' (no, not New Vegas… at least, not yet) the Sphere:

Well, well, looks like Christmas came early on Sphere. The Fallout Season Two premiere, now arriving December 16 at 6 p.m. PT. pic.twitter.com/RHpSBBXJ6H — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) December 15, 2025 Show Full Tweet

With Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), and Frances Turner (The Boys) also set to return, the season also stars Kumail Nanjiani and Macaulay Culkin. Here's a look at a recent clip from the second season:

Here's a look back at character profile posters for Lucy (Purnell), The Ghoul (Goggins), Maximus (Moten), and CX404 that were released, along with some insights into the second season, a look back at reactions when news of Season 3 was first announced, and the previously released image gallery:

"At times, it's like [they] are on this buddy road trip. And then other times, they're so much at arms," Purnell shared with Empire., teasing what's ahead for Lucy and The Ghoul. "They're trying to influence each other and see who's going to rub off on whom. Is the Ghoul going to become good? Is Lucy going to become bad? Or are they going to be somewhere in the middle?" Viewers can also expect a pretty volatile reunion between The Ghoul and Justin Theroux's Mr. House, an all-too-familiar face from the Ghoul's Cooper Howard days. "We have a couple of really incredible scenes that are just these big, heavyweight bouts of intellect," Theroux teases. "It was like doing 'Waiting For Godot' in the middle of the whole thing."

"The holidays came a little early this year – we are thrilled to be ending the world all over again for a third season of Fallout," shared Nolan and Joy when news of the show's third season was first announced. "On behalf of our brilliant cast and crew, our showrunners Geneva and Graham, and our partners at Bethesda, we're grateful to our incredible collaborators at Amazon MGM Studios and to the amazing fans as we continue our adventures in the wasteland together." Robertson-Dworet and Wagner added, "We're so grateful to have survived the apocalypse for another season! Thanks to the incredible team — our whole cast and crew, Kilter, and Amazon." Here's a look at the image gallery that was released earlier this week:

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

Prime Video's Fallout is produced by Kilter Films, with executive producers Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Athena Wickham. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, creators, and showrunners. Todd Howard of Bethesda Game Studios executive-produces along with James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Amazon MGM Studios, and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!