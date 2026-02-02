Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Fallout

Fallout Season 2 Finale Trailer: House Rules or Are All Bets Off?

Check out the promo trailer for Prime Video's EPs Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten-starring Fallout Season 2 finale.

Article Summary Fallout Season 2 finale drops this Tuesday on Prime Video—get ready for high-stakes surprises and big reveals.

Official promo trailers tease a thrilling, unpredictable ending for Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten.

Prime Video offers free streaming of Fallout Season 1 on YouTube to help fans catch up before the finale airs.

Recap videos and teasers hint at plot twists and clues, fueling speculation about Fallout's post-apocalyptic future.

With only a little more than 24 hours to go until the second season finale of EPs Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, and showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner's (Silicon Valley) Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten-starring Fallout hits Prime Video screens, the streaming service is making sure you're ready for what's the come – and what it could all mean moving forward. Following up on a pair of releases this weekend (more on that below), we have an official promo trailer to pass along, with the season ender set to hit on Tuesday, February 3rd at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

Here's the latest look at what's to come tomorrow, along with a look back at what else you need to know before the big wrap-up:

Tomorrow, all bets are off. The Fallout Season Two finale is coming your way Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT. pic.twitter.com/TMjZ1uUvS6 — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) February 2, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Over the weekend, we were treated to a recap video that also teased that "maybe some clues on what lies ahead" are somewhere within it. Following that, we have a look at the promo teaser for the big season ender :

A reminder how we got here. Maybe some clues on what lies ahead. What say you, Miss MacLean? pic.twitter.com/HLT3iMNE1W — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) January 31, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Well hello, old chums. Season Two finale loading for you this Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT. pic.twitter.com/JyCsLG5VUX — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) January 31, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Prime Video wants to make sure folks have as many opportunities as possible to catch up on the hit streaming series before the second-season finale. To help make that happen, the streaming service has released the first season on YouTube for free – and we have all eight episodes waiting for you below:

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

Prime Video's Fallout is produced by Kilter Films, with executive producers Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Athena Wickham. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, creators, and showrunners. Todd Howard of Bethesda Game Studios executive-produces along with James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Amazon MGM Studios, and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!