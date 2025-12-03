Posted in: Amazon Studios, Samsung, TV | Tagged: Fallout, prime video, Samsung TV Plus

Fallout: Season One Added To Samsung TV Plus For a Limited Time Free

If you happen to have Samsung TV Plus, you can watch the full first season of Fallout for free, but only for a limited time

The promotion runs from December 3 through December 25, ahead of Season Two’s launch in 2025

Catch up with Fallout’s acclaimed post-apocalyptic story before the new season hits Prime Video

Fallout 76: Burning Springs now playable via Samsung Gaming Hub, connecting game and TV series

Samsung has announced a new promotion this week, teaming with Prime Video to offer the first season of Fallout for free on Samsung TV Plus. For the next three weeks, those who have access to the platform on their Samsung Smart TVs, catching up with the entire first season ahead of Season Two's launch on December 17, 2025. We have more info about the promotion below, as well as how you can play Fallout on Samsung as well.

Fallout: Season One on Samsung TV Plus

Ahead of the highly anticipated Season Two premiere on Prime Video, fans can return to the post-apocalyptic world of Fallout, from Kilter Films, streaming free on Samsung TV Plus. Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex and gleefully weird universe waiting for them. The new season will pick up in the aftermath of Season One's epic finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas.

To celebrate its return, Samsung TV Plus will offer the critically acclaimed first season subscription-free from December 3 through December 25, giving both new audiences and longtime fans a chance to revisit—or discover—the world of Fallout before Season Two arrives on Prime Video.

Fallout 76: Burning Springs on Samsung Gaming Hub

Now playable with Xbox Game Pass via the Xbox app on Samsung Gaming Hub, Fallout 76: Burning Springs marks the game's largest expansion yet, opening new frontiers in post-nuclear Ohio just before the television series begins. Fallout fans can jump between the game and series3 and, for the first time, interact with The Ghoul, the enigmatic gunslinger from the Fallout television series voiced by the actor Walton Goggins himself. The crossover unites both worlds, pulling players directly into the Fallout universe as it expands in new ways.

