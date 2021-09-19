Family Guy Gets Heartbreaking "Bye, Bye" Bumper from Adult Swim

In case you missed the news last week, there is a major shift in the animation landscape going on. In fact, by the time you're reading this? It's already happened. As of September 20, the entire catalog of Seth MacFarlane's Family Guy (Seasons 1-19) will only be available on Disney-owned networks and platforms. That means on the cable side, FXX and Freeform will be the two exclusive homes to Peter Griffin and the gang, with Hulu continuing to be the long-running animated series' exclusive streaming base of operations. Unfortunately for those who've gotten accustomed to seeing Family Guy on Adult Swim and TBS over the years, those days are heartbreakingly over. We didn't know we would be going with "heartbreakingly" to describe a business decision to move a show from one platform to another until Adult Swim kicked the crap out of our feels with a bumper saying goodbye to the series.

In the clip below, a number of familiar faces make an appearance to wish Peter, Lois, Stewie, Brian, Chris & Meg the best of luck during their move to "The Mouse"- and dammit why did they have to have Peter cry?!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: [adult swim] – Bye Bye Family Guy (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dEhQdRN6_j0)

Along with the deal for Family Guy, FXX also has non-exclusive rights to Matt Groening's Futurama and will add that to the network's line-up in November. As expected, the new deal means that there will be a lot more Family Guy (as well as The Cleveland Show) on FXX and Freeform, second only to The Simpsons when it comes to screen exposure. Beginning this Monday, September 20, the animated series will have blocks of programming over six nights and across both channels. Family Guy will air weekly Monday–Tuesday (8 pm-midnight), Thursday (8-10 pm), Saturday (8 pm-midnight), and Sunday (10 pm-midnight) on FXX. On Freeform, the series will air from 1 pm to 11 pm on Fridays.