Family Guy Holiday Special Poster: Santa Peter Goes Chimney-Diving

Set to hit Hulu on November 25th, check out the key art poster and official trailer for Family Guy Holiday Special: "Gift of the White Guy."

We got the word back in April that Hulu subscribers were in for some Family Guy goodness later this year in the form of two exclusive holiday specials, Halloween and Christmas. In October, the streaming service unleashed the Glen Powell (Twisters)-starring Family Guy Halloween Special – and later this month, it's all about the Family Guy Holiday Special: "Gift of the White Guy." Set to hit streaming screens on November 25th, the animated special sees Peter attempting to recover Lois' Christmas brooch after giving it away in a White Elephant exchange. Meanwhile, Stewie changes his attitude in a big way when he learns that he's on Santa's Naughty List. Last week, we were treated to the official trailer – and now, it's a look at the key art poster:

Family Guy Halloween Special: A Look Back…

Debuting on October 14th and guest-starring Powell and Derek Jacobi, the special finds Peter and the gang looking to put an end to the winning ways of the reigning Pumpkin Contest champion (Powell) – and let's just say that they're keeping all options on the table:

In terms of a feature film, MacFarlane has fielded that question and addressed it a number of times over the years. But for those who may have thought that it was an idea that MacFarlane had moved on from, far from it. "I have known what that movie will be for the past 15 years, and I just haven't had the time to get to it, but I do know what it will be," MacFarlane shared in terms of an update during the PaleyFest panel earlier this year. While he's not exactly lacking in projects at the moment (The Orville Season 4?), MacFarlane's words show that at least the concept of a film is still in play – and there's nothing that says that the film has to be released in theaters.

Stemming from 20th Television, Hulu's Family Guy Holiday Special: "Gift of the White Guy" is executive-produced by MacFarlane, with Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin serving as executive producers and showrunners. Steve Callaghan, Tom Devanney, Danny Smith, Kara Vallow, Mark Hentemann, Patrick Meighan, and Alex Carter are also executive producers.

