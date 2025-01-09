Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: family guy, seth macfarlane

Family Guy: Seth MacFarlane, Brian Honor "Amazing" LA Firefighters

Family Guy's Seth MacFarlane - along with Brian Griffin - honored the "amazing Los Angeles firefighters" battling the California wildfires.

There's been no shortage of outrage, grief, and shock given the ongoing wildfires devastating Los Angeles, much of it devastating the heavily residential Pacific Palisades and Malibu areas where local firefighters have been constantly battling in an around-the-clock effort as damage topped 10,000 acres. Both are also the bulk of the private residences of Hollywood talent as actors provided their first-hand accounts of losses. Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane was one of many who took to social media to share some love, support, and words of encouragement to those on the frontlines fighting the fire – with Brian Griffin also offering a thumbs up while wearing in a firefighter's uniform.

Family Guy Creator Seth MacFarlane Offers Support of Los Angeles Firefighters in their Ongoing Battle Against Wildfires

"Thank you to our amazing Los Angeles firefighters! Stay safe," MacFarlane wrote. Given the uncertainty of the ongoing blazes, most LA activities have been suspended – from productions, theme parks, and sports games. The LA Kings game against the Calgary Flames was postponed, and the NFL is preparing to move the planned Minnesota Vikings and LA Rams NFC wildcard playoff game originally set for Monday night, January 13th, at SoFi Stadium to the Arizona Cardinals home at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. Amazon MGM Studios and Universal Studios scrapped their original Jan. 7th premieres of Unstoppable and Wolf Man. Paramount and Max canceled premieres of Better Man and The Pitt planned for Jan. 8th with studios releasing statements respectively. Several L.A.-hosted events, like the Oscar nominations, were delayed to Jan. 19th, with voting extended by two days.

NBC Universal productions of Hacks, Loot, MacFarlane's Ted, Suits: L.A., and Happy Place were temporarily suspended. All NBCU's feature films are being shot outside of LA, so none of those productions were affected. Amazon postponed the re-start of season two of Fallout, which was filming in Santa Clarita, and tentatively rescheduled it for Friday. CBS Studios shut down productions of NCIS, NCIS: Origins, Poppa's House, and The Neighborhood. After Midnight, taping was suspended for the remainder of the week. Warner Bros Studios in Burbank suspended productions of Abbott Elementary, All-American, The Pitt, and Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage.

This is a hub of all verified @GoFundMe pages for CA wildfire victims vetted by the GoFundMe Trust and Safety teamhttps://t.co/BWi8Rbwrgm — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 8, 2025 Show Full Tweet

