Fanboy Wrampage: Ryan Satin vs. Dave Meltzer Over Jobber Etiquette

Pro wrestling dirt sheet moguls Dave Meltzer and Ryan Satin got into it on Twitter last week, and their feud is still going today. Things kicked off between Meltzer and Satin when Satin complained about jobber Alan Angels fighting a competitive match and kicking out of a V-Trigger by Kenny Omega on last week's AEW Dynamite. Satin said it should never have happened on his Twitter account.

This prompted a response from Meltzer, who noted that there's a long precedent for letting jobbers get some offense in the pro wrestling world.

Satin, who works for WWE as a correspondent on WWE Backstage, replied, going right on the attack, accusing Meltzer of "stanning" for Omega and having a bias against WWE.

Meltzer responded, telling Satin he doesn't understand pro wrestling.

He also responded to another related tweet from Satin.

Meltzer continued to explain that Kenny Omega doesn't win matches with the V-Trigger, and it's okay for a jobber to kick out of it as supported by decades of wrestling history.

Satin attempted to counter by claiming Meltzer is out of touch with his references to wrestling from 30 and 40 years ago, instead of referencing wrestling from 20 years ago as the basis of his point.

But Meltzer pointed out that, even in the Attitude era, Meltzer's position holds true.

Satin, left with little recourse, posted an "OK BOOMER" gif.

Metlzer was nonplussed.

Then Satin tried to smooth things over by claiming it was all a difference of perspective.

But Meltzer wasn't about to let things go.

Though this time, Satin had evidence.

 

Meltzer, wounded by the attack, moved on to schooling Satin fanboys instead.

But when Meltzer threw another insult at Satin, business picked back up.

Satin, who to be fair the record above shows threw the first insult in this exchange, responded:

 

And so ended this latest Fanboy Wrampage, but surely it will not be the last, because if there's one thing you can count on in the world of pro wrestling, it's that the journalists are as down for a fight as any of the grapplers. Plus, things are about to kick off all over again when AEW Dynamite airs tonight.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KfKPlez1KBI

Fanboy Rampage was a blog by Graeme "Graham" McMillan dedicated to the funniest, most ludicrous, and most inappropriate comic book back-and-forths online. McMillan has moved on now, becoming a proper journalist for the likes of The Hollywood Reporter and Wired, but he gave permission to Bleeding Cool to revive his great creation.

