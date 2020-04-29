Fanboy Wrampage: Ryan Satin vs. Dave Meltzer Over Jobber Etiquette

Pro wrestling dirt sheet moguls Dave Meltzer and Ryan Satin got into it on Twitter last week, and their feud is still going today. Things kicked off between Meltzer and Satin when Satin complained about jobber Alan Angels fighting a competitive match and kicking out of a V-Trigger by Kenny Omega on last week's AEW Dynamite. Satin said it should never have happened on his Twitter account.

Felt the same way watching his match last night. There's no need for Kenny Omega to take that long to beat enhancement talent. All it does it is make him seem like a non-threat. https://t.co/g0uYECen7x — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 23, 2020

Eagles, an enhancement talent who isn't signed to AEW, kicked out of the V-Trigger. That shouldn't be happening in my opinion. https://t.co/3aTlFmaXzY — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 23, 2020

This prompted a response from Meltzer, who noted that there's a long precedent for letting jobbers get some offense in the pro wrestling world.

You do realize that every single jobber Harley Race fought in every territory on TV kicked out of multiple suplexes and usually a piledriver. World champion style in TV squashes was based on doing as many different finishers in as short a period of time. https://t.co/gMFN3lHIZL — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) April 23, 2020

Satin, who works for WWE as a correspondent on WWE Backstage, replied, going right on the attack, accusing Meltzer of "stanning" for Omega and having a bias against WWE.

You really think that match helped Kenny Omega's star presence with casual fans or drawing power? I realize you gotta stan for your favorite wrestler, but to me this hurts him in the long run. If he had signed with WWE and done this, I'm not sure you'd have the same opinion. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 23, 2020

Meltzer responded, telling Satin he doesn't understand pro wrestling.

If you think it made the slightest difference you don't understand the first thing about wrestling. It was entertaining, both got over in the end. Study the drawing power of Ray Stevens in SF, when people took it more seriously, who sold far more, and then get back to me. https://t.co/UbxE5F70cB — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) April 23, 2020

He also responded to another related tweet from Satin.

Most casual wrestling viewers if it happens enough. https://t.co/MAFkb6eVpg — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 23, 2020

Too bad you never grew up on Ray Stevens, Curt Hennig, Ric Flair, Buddy Rose, and all the others whose hallmarks were how they made the job guy look like a main eventer. And all but Hennig had great drawing records on top as well. https://t.co/beWEWMseiE — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) April 23, 2020

Meltzer continued to explain that Kenny Omega doesn't win matches with the V-Trigger, and it's okay for a jobber to kick out of it as supported by decades of wrestling history.

It was Flair's hallmark, because he grew up with Ray Stevens as his idol. Pat Patterson, the wrestling savant, also copied that. He'd sell like crazy for the lowliest of jobbers. So would Terry Funk. https://t.co/jjQt17OhuM — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) April 23, 2020

Satin attempted to counter by claiming Meltzer is out of touch with his references to wrestling from 30 and 40 years ago, instead of referencing wrestling from 20 years ago as the basis of his point.

Times change, Dave. This isn't the territory days. I grew up on Stone Cold and The Rock, who were international mainstream stars, and you wouldn't have seen them do something like this for a reason. Enhancement talent are there to enhance the talent, not get over. https://t.co/Y98ZaMmA07 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 23, 2020

But Meltzer pointed out that, even in the Attitude era, Meltzer's position holds true.

Rock did that though. https://t.co/qnuDI9oL59 — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) April 23, 2020

Satin, left with little recourse, posted an "OK BOOMER" gif.

Metlzer was nonplussed.

Can you imagine how dumb I'd be if I had that attitude toward Muchnick and Boesch and Funk and Watts when I was growing up and they were old. Or for that matter on the other end, if I didn't learn from the top young guys today. I'd be lost when it came to understanding. https://t.co/11kup8v9Am — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) April 23, 2020

Then Satin tried to smooth things over by claiming it was all a difference of perspective.

You also tried to tell me Ric Flair wasn't a pop culture icon, so I just think we look at things differently based on our life experiences. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 23, 2020

But Meltzer wasn't about to let things go.

No, I said The Rock was a bigger worldwide mainstream star than Flair and you tried to run to Rock for validation saying "a journalist said Ric Flair wasn't a big star, what do you think?" https://t.co/poV53lgs06 — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) April 23, 2020

Though this time, Satin had evidence.

That whole Rock thing happened after you refused to accept that Flair was a pop culture icon. I tweeted him jokingly after and even later apologized to you for it. But don't act like you didn't say it. There's literally proof on Twitter. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 23, 2020

Meltzer, wounded by the attack, moved on to schooling Satin fanboys instead.

Nor have you ever seen a jobber kick out of the One Winged Angel, so I'm not sure the point you are trying to make. And I have seen jobbers reverse Flair's figure four. https://t.co/wQXvzNZ7PA — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) April 23, 2020

Of course he didn't kick out of the One Winged Angel, so that doesn't apply to this discussion in the first place. https://t.co/hp1dmAFPD1 — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) April 23, 2020

When HHH sold like crazy in his match with Taka, did I trash it to no end? Unfortunately, you need to find an example of this rather than saying silly things. So please, find me an example. https://t.co/Hmqil1D8UJ — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) April 23, 2020

50/50 booking would mean he lost to the guy this week and beat him next week. At least understand terms https://t.co/trgsq1mOe2 — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) April 23, 2020

Anyway, for those who still think this is an issue, 1986 was the year Flair drew more fans on top than any year of his career. https://t.co/A3zl5tpkCe — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) April 23, 2020

Yet, it's never been. It has never been his finisher. Ever. Regarding blinders, we've seen example after example of kick outs of non-finishers in enhancement matches with nearly every star who has done those type of bouts. https://t.co/nF8UxQg9bx — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) April 23, 2020

But when Meltzer threw another insult at Satin, business picked back up.

People who literally know no wrestling history and no background or knowledge or wrestling tried to create an issue where none existed. https://t.co/1KAAXPC0mh — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) April 24, 2020

So you're saying Wade Keller, John Pollock, Wai Ting, Jason Powell and myself ALL don't know anything about wrestling and were trying to "create an issue" because we have a different opinion than you? Or just me because you don't like me? https://t.co/jvbG6Fw9T4 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 24, 2020

Given that unlike you, I'm not a specialist in taking things out of context, I'd have to read or hear what these people have to say. But if they felt there was any real significance long-term in that 6:00 TV match past Angels got more buzz, I'd say the same. https://t.co/FseiUWoSNW — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) April 24, 2020

Satin, who to be fair the record above shows threw the first insult in this exchange, responded:

Unlike you, I try not to insult my peers for simply having a different opinion than my own. So I'll just stop this debate, which you started. https://t.co/qPJZBxeGsU — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 24, 2020

And so ended this latest Fanboy Wrampage, but surely it will not be the last, because if there's one thing you can count on in the world of pro wrestling, it's that the journalists are as down for a fight as any of the grapplers. Plus, things are about to kick off all over again when AEW Dynamite airs tonight.

hopefully ryan satin approves of the ratio of offense our opponents get in. fingers crossed. AEW youtube tonight at 7 right coast USA time pic.twitter.com/boj4pGTVgZ — TRENT? (@trentylocks) April 28, 2020

I'll let you know when it's done https://t.co/QF3PCW2aQy — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 28, 2020

Fanboy Rampage was a blog by Graeme "Graham" McMillan dedicated to the funniest, most ludicrous, and most inappropriate comic book back-and-forths online. McMillan has moved on now, becoming a proper journalist for the likes of The Hollywood Reporter and Wired, but he gave permission to Bleeding Cool to revive his great creation.