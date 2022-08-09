Farscape & More Jim Henson Series Heading to Shout! Factory

Shout! Factory and The Jim Henson Company have inked a deal that aims to bring Jim Henson's work to streaming and entertainment platforms across all territories. Shout! Factory TV will be bringing many of the Henson titles, specials, and series to streaming, on-demand, home entertainment, and non-theatrical arenas. And that's great news for Farscape fans, with the award-winning sci-fi drama making its global AVOD premiere (along with the follow-up miniseries, Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars).

The titles that are being released by Shout! Factory from The Jim Henson Company includes Jim Henson's World of Puppetry; Monster Maker; Lighthouse Island; Living with Dinosaurs; Dog City; Ghost of Faffner Hall; The Fearing Mind; Mopatop's Shop; Brats of the Lost Nebula; and the Emmy-winning fantasy anthology The Storyteller and The Storyteller: Greek Myths. The packaging of these titles includes efforts for syndication (digital, video-on-demand, etc.) and packaged media such as DVD/Blu-Ray.

The Jim Henson Company's Vice President of Global Distribution, Kerry Novick, has said about the deal, "Shout! Factory is one of the best in this business, and audiences will enjoy watching beloved Henson productions, like The Storyteller, as well as discovering new favorites through this partnership. We're especially excited for the global fans of Farscape to once again explore the uncharted territories with John Crichton and the crew of Moya in its long overdue premiere on AVOD."

Debuting in February 2015, Shout! Factory TV is a multi-platform streaming service bringing cult classic films, classic TV series, live streaming events, and original content to a wide audience. Available through web browsers, Roku, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, and branded channels on Amazon Prime Channels, Pluto TV, Twitch, Xumo, Vewd, and Popcornflix, Shout! Factory TV has become a go-to destination for fans of pop culture, and great content like Mystery Science Theater 3000, Home Movies, Steve Martin, Super Sentai, Father Knows Best, and more.

The Jim Henson Company and Shout! Factory bring experience on one side from years of puppetry innovation and on the other side a dedication to content production and distribution to this new deal. Let us know in the comments below which Henson titles you're most excited to see released!