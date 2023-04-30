Fatal Attraction: Check Out Paramount+ Series' First 2 Eps for Free Paramount+ released the first two episodes of its Lizzy Caplan & Joshua Jackson-starring Fatal Attraction for free - and here they are!

Told from different perspectives & different time periods, Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction focuses on Lizzy Caplan's Alex, who becomes obsessed with her lover Dan (Joshua Jackson) after their brief affair (with Amanda Peet starring as Dan's wife, Beth). The result is a deep-dive reimagining of the 1987 Michael Douglas & Glenn Close film exploring the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control. With the streaming series officially premiering the first three episodes today, Paramount+ wants to make sure as many people get hooked on the gripping thriller as possible. And what better way to do that than to release the first two episodes on YouTube for free? Well, that's exactly what they did – and we have them waiting for you below.

So here's a chance to check out the slightly-cleaned-up pilot episode as well as S01E02 "The Movie In Your Mind," with the full versions of the first three episodes currently streaming on Paramount+:

Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction: What You Need to Know to Watch!

So here's what you need to know about when the series premieres. On Sunday, April 30, three episodes will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. The series will premiere the following day in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France (and on Thursday, May 11th, in South Korea). Following the premiere, new episodes of the eight-episode season will be available to stream weekly on Sundays in the U.S. and Canada, on Mondays in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France, and on Thursdays in South Korea. The final two episodes will be available to stream on Sunday, May 28. Okay, got all of that? Good! Now, here's a look back at the official trailer for Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction:

In the present day, after serving 15 years in prison for the murder of Alexandra Forrest (Lizzy Caplan), Daniel Gallagher (Joshua Jackson) is paroled with the goals of reconnecting with his family and proving his innocence. In 2008, Dan first meets Alex, and his world begins to unravel after their brief affair threatens to destroy the life he's built with his wife, Beth (Amanda Peet).

And o help give viewers a better sense of what's to come, here's a look at the titles & preview images for Episodes 3-6:

Fatal Attraction Season 1 Episode 3 "The Watchful Heart"

Season 1 Episode 4 "Beautiful Mosaics"

Fatal Attraction Season 1 Episode 5 "Medial Woman"

Season 1 Episode 6 "The Dillingers"

Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction stars Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher, Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest, Amanda Peet as Beth Gallagher, Toby Huss as Mike Gerard, Brian Goodman as Arthur Tomlinson, Alyssa Jirrels as Ellen Gallagher, and Reno Wilson as Detective Earl Brooker. Alexandra Cunningham (Dirty John, Chance) serves as writer, showrunner & executive producer on the series alongside executive producer Kevin J. Hynes (Perry Mason), with whom Cunningham developed the series, and executive producers Darryl Frank (The Americans) and Justin Falvey (The Americans) for Amblin Television. Silver Tree also serves as executive producer and directed five episodes. The streaming series is produced by Paramount Television Studios.