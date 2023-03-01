Fatal Attraction: Paramount+ Official Teaser Isn't Gonna Be Ignored Premiering on April 30th, here's the official teaser for Paramount+'s Joshua Jackson, Lizzy Caplan & Amanda Peet-starring Fatal Attraction.

Paramount+ promised that a look at its upcoming Joshua Jackson (Dr. Death, Dawson's Creek, Fringe), Lizzy Caplan (Castle Rock, Masters of Sex) & Amanda Peet (The Chair)-starring series adaptation of the 1987 Michael Douglas & Glenn Close film Fatal Attraction would be coming our way on Wednesday – and that's exactly what we got. Described as a deep-dive reimagining of the film exploring the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control, the streaming series stars Caplan as Alex, who becomes obsessed with her lover Dan (Jackson) after their brief affair (with Peet starring as Dan's wife, Beth). But if you need visuals to really drive home the point of just how dangerous this dynamic is going to become, look no further than the official teaser that was released earlier today.

Set to hit on April 30th, here's a look at the first official teaser trailer for Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction (followed by a look back at some thoughts that Caplan had to share regarding the streaming series):

"In the film, Alex is the villain of the story, and Dan is the hero, and there is no gray area," Caplan explained during an interview with EW. "Now, audiences have changed so much; we are no longer primed to believe in this villainous woman story. She's clearly mentally ill, and that's not something that is really touched upon at all in the movie. There's a lot to unpack with her. She has a full backstory and a full point of view in our show. With a limited series, there's an opportunity to take more time getting to know all of these characters." Caplan added this about her co-star, Jackson. "I'm so happy that Josh is playing this role. He was the greatest partner. We had to do some pretty full-on stuff with each other. It's an erotic thriller, and there's also quite a bit of physical violence, which requires so much trust with your scene partner, and I trusted him every step of the way."

Joining Jackson, Caplan & Peet are Alyssa Jirrels (Boo Bitch), Toby Huss (Halt and Catch Fire), Reno Wilson (Good Girls), Brian Goodman (Rizzoli & Isles), Jessica Harper (The Old Man), John Getz (Doom Patrol), Toks Olagundoye (Veep), David Sullivan (The Wilds), newcomer Isabella Briggs, and Doreen Calderon (Loot, Riverdale). Alexandra Cunningham serves as writer, showrunner & executive producer, with Kevin J. Hynes sharing a co-story credit with Cunningham as well as executive producing. Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey are on board to executive produce for Amblin Television.