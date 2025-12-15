Posted in: CBS, Current News, TV | Tagged: fbi

FBI S08E09: Lone Wolf/S08E10: Wolf Pack: Our Midseason Finale Preview

Check out our preview for tonight's midseason finale of CBS and Showrunner Mike Weiss's FBI, S08E09: "Lone Wolf" and S08E10: "Wolf Pack."

In S08E09: Lone Wolf, a brownstone murder leads the team to uncover a major criminal plot in New York City.

S08E10: Wolf Pack throws the FBI team into chaos after a mysterious attack cripples the city's communications.

Watch the official trailer and four sneak peeks for Season 8's explosive holiday midseason episodes.

We've got a two-episode midseason finale for CBS, EP Dick Wolf, and Showrunner/EP Mike Weiss's FBI hitting our screens tonight that's dialing up the action, intrigue, and intensity ahead of the holiday break. In S08E09: "Lone Wolf," a shocking brownstone murder scene sends the team after a murderer with a much larger plan in play. Following that, S08E10: "Wolf Pack" finds the team dealing with not just an attack on the city's communications grid but also a terrorist group looking to reset society. Check out our updated preview below, which now includes overviews for both chapters, an image gallery, a trailer, and four sneak peeks teasing what's to come…

FBI Season 8 Episodes 9 & 10 Previews

The team makes holiday plans while a seemingly straightforward murder investigation takes a shocking turn, putting the entire city of New York at risk, on back-to-back episodes of FBI, Monday, December 15th:

FBI Season 8 Episode 9: "Lone Wolf": As the holidays approach, the team finds three slain sex workers inside a brownstone – they uncover the murderer has a larger plan in place that they must rush to stop. Meanwhile, Jubal receives a concerning call from his son, Tyler. Written by Jake Tinker and directed by Ludo Littee.

FBI Season 8 Episode 10: "Wolf Pack": Chaos erupts in the city when an attack disrupts cell, internet and emergency services. As the team races to uncover the culprits, they learn the group responsible is a radical accelerationist movement fixated on resetting society. Written by Bryce Ahart & Stephanie McFarlane and directed by Alex Chapple.

From Wolf Entertainment and Emmy Award-winning Executive Producer Dick Wolf, CBS's FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect, and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe.

Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects. Her partner is Special Agent Omar Adom "OA" Zidan, a West Point graduate via Bushwick who spent two years undercover for the DEA before being cherry-picked by the FBI. Also on the team is Special Agent Stuart Scola, an Ivy League-educated Wall Streeter-turned-FBI agent. His new partner is Special Agent Eva Ramos, a former prosecutor with a background tackling violent crime and narcotics cases. Overseeing them is Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, who operates under intense pressure and has undeniable command authority. The team also includes Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, the nerve center of the office, whose ability to easily relate to and engage with both superiors and subordinates makes him a master motivator.

These first-class agents tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence.

Produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Studios, CBS's FBI stars Missy Peregrym (Special Agent Maggie Bell), Zeeko Zaki (Special Agent Omar Adom "OA" Zidan), Jeremy Sisto (Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine), Alana De La Garza (Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille), John Boyd (Special Agent Stuart Scola), and Juliana Aidén Martinez (Special Agent Eva Ramos). Executive producers include Dick Wolf, Mike Weiss, Alex Chapple, Amanda Slater, Rick Eid, and Peter Jankowski.

