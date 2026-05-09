Posted in: NFL, Opinion, Sports, Super Bowl, TV, TV | Tagged: bad bunny, opinion, super bowl

FCC's Bad Bunny/Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Complaints Are Hysterical

The FCC released the pearl-clutching complaints submitted about Bad Bunny's performance during the Super Bowl LX Apple Music Halftime Show.

In a way, we kinda understand why Florida's Rep. Randy Fine, Tennessee's Rep. Andy Ogles, Missouri's Rep. Mark Alford, and Trump's FCC boy, Brendan Carr, would get their undies in a bunch after Bad Bunny's performance during the Super Bowl LX Apple Music Halftime Show. When the only thing you have to offer as "counter-programming" is Kid Rock and some other folks in a pre-taped segment (yes, they had time to make it better and chose not to), that was so bad it felt like a Mad TV sketch, you've got to find some other way to go after Bad Bunny, the NFL, and the network. But despite their huffing and puffing and pearl-clutching, nothing came from – except over 2,000 complaints to the FCC, some of which have been released, and they are f***ing hysterical!

You might think that 2,000 complaints are a lot, and they are – if we weren't a country with a current population count of over 342 million people. Suddenly, 2,000 complaints seem about as relevant as an ant's fart in the middle of a hurricane. You can check out a sampling of what was released by the FCC here – but just so you know what you're getting into (we thought that last one was going to thank Bad Bunny and the NFL for broadening their horizons – but then it continues): Explicit language and nasty inappropriate twirking. Hope you all know that people do know more than one language. For Bad Bunny to get up there a single about women and his penis and other sexual innuendo in Spanish is absolutely disgusting. NFL should be ashamed of themselves I watched the Superbowl halftime show with my grandkids. Now all they do is run around saying stuff I don't know what it means. I do know by looking into what songs were sung they were very inappropriate. I hope serious actions are taken to justify this. I learned about eating a women's ass at the super bowl. This was a first time for me. I was raised with God and religion. I had to go to counseling and therapy after the super bowl..I can't get the lyrics out of my head. I have PTSD from the super bowl .

For the record, Bad Bunny's performance promoted love, family, and the importance of unity and national pride, with Bad Bunny weaving a tapestry founded in love for Puerto Rico and the United States. We got Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny dancing, after Lady Gaga killed it with "Die with a Smile." We had Ricky Martin offering a take on "Hawaii Song." We had Karol G, Cardi B, Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal, and more vibing on the on-field set. We had an actual wedding play out as part of the performance – and so much more. It was a true street festival in all of the best ways possible. Here's a look at some of the highlights.

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