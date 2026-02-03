Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Fear Factor, Fear Factor: House of Fear

Fear Factor: House of Fear E04 "Main Drag" Exclusive: Damienne Rules!

Damienne's more than a match for the "Mane Drag" in this clip from FOX and Johnny Knoxville's Fear Factor: House of Fear S01E04: "Main Drag."

We are lucky enough, yet again this week, to pass along an exclusive sneak peek at what's on tap this week with FOX and Johnny Knoxville's ("Jackass") Fear Factor: House of Fear. On tap for S01E04: "Main Drag," we've got horse-dragging, dumpster diving, and… falling rotten animal parts?!? In the preview clip below, Damienne proves that she's more than a match to take on the "Mane Drag."

Fear Factor: House of Fear Episode 4: "Main Drag" Preview

Fear Factor: House of Fear Episode 4: "Main Drag" – Eleven remain in a twisted game of horse dragging, dumpster diving, and revenge. Who will hang on in the competition – as rotten animal parts fall from the sky in the most disgusting elimination yet?

Fear is back! The iconic reality competition Fear Factor is coming back bigger, bolder, and more daring as Fear Factor: House of Fear! Hosted by Johnny Knoxville ("Jackass" universe), a group of strangers is dropped into an unforgiving, remote location, where they will live together under one roof, and face mind-blowing stunts, harrowing challenges, and a twisted game of social strategy where trust is fleeting — and fear is a weapon. Only one contestant will conquer all their fears and walk away with the massive grand prize!

Endemol Shine North America, a Banijay Americas company, produces the FOX series. Kevin Lee serves as executive producer and showrunner. Anthony Carbone will serve as executive producer along with Endemol Shine North America's Sharon Levy, Michael Heyerman, and Sean Loughlin. The reimagined series is based on the original format, Fear Factor, created by Endemol Shine Netherlands. The franchise is internationally renowned, with 32 adaptations.

