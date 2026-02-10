Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Fear Factor, Fear Factor: House of Fear

Fear Factor: House of Fear Ep. 5 Exclusive Clip: Johnny Drops a Twist

Host Johnny Knoxville drops a potentially game-changing twist in this exclusive clip from FOX's Fear Factor: House of Fear, S01E05: "Deep."

If you're a contestant on FOX and Johnny Knoxville's ("Jackass") Fear Factor: House of Fear, and you're presented with a water challenge, you can pretty much assume that what's ahead is going to be terrifying and mind-scarring. I mean, it's not called "Fear Factor: House of Slightly Nervous." But when you throw Knoxville into the mix as a wildcard factor, all bets are off, and you can expect some game-changing moments. That's exactly what you're about to see in the following exclusive clip from this week's episode, S01E05: "Deep," as Knoxville announces a twist that definitely gets their attention.

Fear Factor: House of Fear Episode 5: "Deep" Preview

Fear Factor: House of Fear Episode 5: "Deep" – A terrifying water challenge threatens to drown competitors in their own fears. Then, sparks fly in the Fear House, leading to a steamy showmance and a dramatic photo-finish End Game.

Fear is back! The iconic reality competition Fear Factor is coming back bigger, bolder, and more daring as Fear Factor: House of Fear! Hosted by Johnny Knoxville ("Jackass" universe), a group of strangers is dropped into an unforgiving, remote location, where they will live together under one roof, and face mind-blowing stunts, harrowing challenges, and a twisted game of social strategy where trust is fleeting — and fear is a weapon. Only one contestant will conquer all their fears and walk away with the massive grand prize!

Endemol Shine North America, a Banijay Americas company, produces the FOX series. Kevin Lee serves as executive producer and showrunner. Anthony Carbone will serve as executive producer along with Endemol Shine North America's Sharon Levy, Michael Heyerman, and Sean Loughlin. The reimagined series is based on the original format, created by Endemol Shine Netherlands. The franchise is internationally renowned, with 32 adaptations.

