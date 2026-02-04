Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Fear Factor, Fear Factor: House of Fear

Fear Factor: House of Fear Returns Tonight! Ep. 4: "Main Drag" Preview

FOX and Johnny Knoxville's Fear Factor: House of Fear is back TONIGHT with another round of insane challenges in S01E04: "Main Drag."

Episode 4, "Main Drag," features horse-dragging, dumpster diving, and falling rotten animal parts.

Eleven contestants remain, facing extreme physical challenges and a twisted elimination round.

Fear Factor: House of Fear is produced by Endemol Shine North America, pushing fear to new limits.

Fear is back! The iconic reality competition Fear Factor is coming back bigger, bolder, and more daring as Fear Factor: House of Fear! Hosted by Johnny Knoxville ("Jackass" universe), a group of strangers is dropped into an unforgiving, remote location, where they will live together under one roof, and face mind-blowing stunts, harrowing challenges, and a twisted game of social strategy where trust is fleeting — and fear is a weapon. Only one contestant will conquer all their fears and walk away with the massive grand prize!

Endemol Shine North America, a Banijay Americas company, produces the FOX series. Kevin Lee serves as executive producer and showrunner. Anthony Carbone will serve as executive producer along with Endemol Shine North America's Sharon Levy, Michael Heyerman, and Sean Loughlin. The reimagined series is based on the original format, Fear Factor, created by Endemol Shine Netherlands. The franchise is internationally renowned, with 32 adaptations.

