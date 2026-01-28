Posted in: Current News, Fox, TV | Tagged: Fear Factor, Fear Factor: House of Fear

Fear Factor: House of Fear S01E03 "Stuck" Exclusive: Trial By Concrete

In this exclusive sneak peek at tonight's episode of FOX's Fear Factor: House of Fear, our competitors face off in a trial by... concrete?

Contestants face a brutal challenge: buried alive in concrete as it starts to harden around them.

Power shifts as underdogs become shot callers in Johnny Knoxville’s terrifying new game twist.

Fear Factor: House of Fear pushes limits with mind-bending stunts and intense social strategy.

We know what you're thinking, but there's a method to our madness. We still have our regular "pregame" preview for tonight's episode of FOX and Johnny Knoxville's ("Jackass") Fear Factor: House of Fear ready to go for later on. But the fine folks over at the reality competition series were kind enough to pass along an exclusive sneak peek at S01E03: "Stuck" for us to share with you. After checking out the official overview and image gallery, you'll get a chance to see why the title of tonight's episode is so appropriate. How long do you think you could last buried in concrete – especially as it starts to dry and harden? Tonight's competitors will get a chance to answer that question in a very hands-on way. For some of them, it's not going well…

Fear Factor: House of Fear Episode 3: "Stuck" Preview

Fear Factor: House of Fear Episode 3: "Stuck" – Power shifts as players are buried alive in a claustrophobic challenge. But when Johnny introduces a big twist in the game, the underdogs become shot callers – and a Fear House favorite fights for her show life against a hissing boa constrictor.

Fear is back! The iconic reality competition Fear Factor is coming back bigger, bolder, and more daring as Fear Factor: House of Fear! Hosted by Johnny Knoxville ("Jackass" universe), a group of strangers is dropped into an unforgiving, remote location, where they will live together under one roof, and face mind-blowing stunts, harrowing challenges, and a twisted game of social strategy where trust is fleeting — and fear is a weapon. Only one contestant will conquer all their fears and walk away with the massive grand prize!

Endemol Shine North America, a Banijay Americas company, produces the FOX series. Kevin Lee serves as executive producer and showrunner. Anthony Carbone will serve as executive producer along with Endemol Shine North America's Sharon Levy, Michael Heyerman, and Sean Loughlin. The reimagined series is based on the original format, Fear Factor, created by Endemol Shine Netherlands. The franchise is internationally renowned, with 32 adaptations.

