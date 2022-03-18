Fear the Walking Dead: AMC Shares Official S07E09 & S07E10 Overviews

If you're like us, you've watched the recently-released Season 7 Part 2 trailer for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead a few dozen times or so. And if we're really being honest? We watched the end credits scene with Kim Dickens's Madison a few dozen more times to see where we could start connecting any CRM, Commonwealth, and/or Rick Grimes dots. But this time around, the focus shifts back to Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Morgan (Lennie James), Victor (Colman Domingo), and the escalating war for both the Tower and the future. To help give viewers a better sense of what they can expect when the series returns, we have a look at the official episode overviews for the first two (that's right, two) return episodes.

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Part 2, followed by an overview of the second half as well as overviews for S07E09 "Follow Me" and S07E10 "Mourning Cloak" (with the series returning to the cable network on April 17, and earlier on AMC+):

In the second half of Season 7, months have passed after the nuclear blast and the only one thriving is Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). Having built a fiefdom, he callously selects who will have a chance at life. The other members of the group have suffered immensely, but out of that, has come a fierce determination to live, even if it means taking Strand's Tower by force and continuing the search for PADRE, a mythical place no one is sure really exists. Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey,) now the reluctant leader to Teddy's former followers, is plagued by a mysterious illness and the repercussions of her past actions. Morgan (Lennie James,) trying to maintain hope that he will be reunited with his family, knows Alicia is key to their survival. With Alicia declaring war, Strand's paranoia and personal vendettas grow, and with that, new threats emerge from all sides. Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 9 "Follow Me": Alicia takes refuge in the home of a mysterious stranger. With her fevers growing worse and Arno pursuing her at every turn, Alicia is forced to confront the failings of her past and how she will face her future. Directed by Heather Cappiello and written by Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg. Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 10 "Mourning Cloak": When Charlie shows up at the tower unexpectedly, Howard recruits a young Ranger in training to determine the reason for her visit. As they journey beyond the tower together, Charlie's true motives are revealed. Directed by Lennie James and written by Nazrin Choudhury & Calaya Michelle Stallworth.

Now here's a look back at the first official teaser for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead: