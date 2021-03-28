Fear the Walking Dead S06 Preview: Ginny Goes Negan; Dorie Takes Aim

With AMC's Fear the Walking Dead returning Sunday, April 11 (for AMC+ subscribers, the first episode will be available on Sunday, April 4), showrunners Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss, and cast members Lennie James (Morgan), Colman Domingo (Strand), and Jenna Elfman (June) SYFY Wire's senior producer Tara Bennett for a virtual panel at WonderCon@Home. Over the course of the 40-minute conversation, the group discussed what it was like approaching the current season with an anthology structure, how they're feeling about the praise the season's been getting from fans and critics, and more. But as great as the discussion was, it was made even sweeter with the screening of two new previews.

Here's a look at the WonderCon@Home panel from earlier today, with two previews for the upcoming season. In the first clip (14:52 mark), Virginia (Colby Minifie) looks ready to do her own take on Negan's (in)famous "Lucille" scene to find Morgan and Dakota (Zoe Colletti)- which does not bode well for Daniel (Ruben Blades). Speaking of Dakota… in the second clip (27:43 mark), Dakota takes the wheel as an injured Morgan and Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) look to clear a road of a pretty sizeable walker problem:

When the series returns next month, viewers should expect some new faces (some seen in previous previews) played by John Glover (The Good Wife, Smallville), Nick Stahl (Carnivale, Sin City), and Keith Carradine (Fargo, Deadwood). In addition, Aisha Tyler (Director: Criminal Minds, Roswell NM, Axis) will be helming the season's 13th episode. Now here's a look at the newest teaser, "The End is the Beginning":

As Morgan's (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of season six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia's control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, "The End is the Beginning."

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.