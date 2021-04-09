Fear the Walking Dead S06E08 Opening: Is It Too Late for John Dorie?

With AMC's Fear the Walking Dead set to return to cable screens this Sunday, it's pretty safe to say that Virginia's (Colby Minifie), Morgan's (Lennie James), and the "The End is the Beginning" people's worlds are going to collide in a pretty explosive way when the TWD spinoff resumes its sixth season. And as we've already seen from John Glover (The Good Wife, Smallville) and Nick Stahl's (Carnivale, Sin City) characters, those "flowers-growing-out-of-a-walker" folks seem really, really committed to their cause. Now if we only knew what that "cause" is- and why they're so interested in Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey)…

But while we're sure those answers will come in time (and very loudly), we have the matter of this weekend's episode "The Door" to preview. In the following opening minutes, Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) is a man alone and driven to the brink. Is our gunslinger too far gone to ever find his way back?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Opening Minutes of 'The Door' Season 6 Premiere | Fear the Walking Dead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EVu0DNgQVqU)

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6, Episode 8 "The Door": John Dorie reunites with an old friend, which brings him out of one of his worst moments; at Lawton, Virginia demands she be given answers. Directed by Michael E. Satrazemis, and written by Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'A Look at the Second Half of Season 6': Behind the Scenes | Fear the Walking Dead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bME3RNO8HFM)

As Morgan's (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of season six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia's control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, "The End is the Beginning."

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.