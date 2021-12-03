Fear the Walking Dead S07 Preview: Alicia & Will's Fateful First Meet

With only two days to go until the intensely impressive seventh season of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead unleashes its midseason finale, viewers are being treated to a sneak preview of what "PADRE" has to offer. Now that Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) is back and needs Morgan's (Lennie James) help, it's pretty clear that it's only a matter of time before Victor (Colman Domingo) shows up with his forces for a painfully uncomfortable reunion. But from what we've seen so far, the episode is also set to fill in some of the blanks on what was going on in Alicia's world since the blast, as you're about to see…

Now here's a look at a sneak preview for this Sunday's midseason finale of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, where we flashback to a time when Alicia was still attempting to escape the bunker and ended up meeting a very important ally (and future victim of Victor's) Will (Gus Halper)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Alicia Looking For A Way Out: Sneak Peek Ep. 708 | Fear the Walking Dead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T5dtrMye3PM)

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 8 "PADRE": Alicia enlists Morgan's help to search for a new home for her people, but the search is complicated. Directed by Michael E. Satrazemis and written by Ian Goldberg & Andrew Chambliss.

Now here's a look back at the original trailer and Season 7 overview for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Teddy (John Glover) brought about his vision of "The End" when he detonated nuclear warheads across the Texas landscape, but it will be up to those who survived to decide what "The Beginning" will look like. And they'll have to do it in a world devoid of light and hope, where the outside air is just as deadly as the walkers they face. The survivors will find out who they really are and what they're really made of. Some will rise to the occasion, some will find new purpose, and some will redefine themselves — even if it comes at a terrible cost to those they once considered family.

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, Christine Evangelista as Sherry, and Keith Carradine as John Dorie, Sr. joining the cast. Over the summer, we learned Sydney Lemmon's CRM soldier Isabelle would be returning, as will Omid Abtahi's Howard. In addition, Aisha Tyler's (who's also directing) Mickey, Demetrius Grosse's Josiah, and Gus Halper's Will are also on board this season. Debnam-Carey will make her directorial debut this season, and Domingo will return to direct and serve as a producer for the seventh season.