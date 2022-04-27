Fear the Walking Dead S07E11 Promo: Daniel's Mental State Worsens

Earlier this week, we shared a look at the preview images for this weekend's episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, with S07E11 "Ofelia" focusing on Rubén Blades' Daniel, his worsening mental state, and how it's beginning to endanger Morgan (Lennie James), Luciana (Danay García), Wes (Colby Hollman), and the others as they prepare to take the Tower from Strand (Colman Domingo). But with Daniel too valuable of an ally to lose, how far will Luciana go to keep Daniel focused on the "bigger picture"- and how far is too far?

Now here's a look at the official preview images for what's to come, followed by a look at the episode overview and a look at the promo (with a nice reminder about not spoiling the episode for those not watching until Sunday):

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 11 "Ofelia": Luciana and Wes test the limits of their patience when Daniel's worsening mental state ends up endangering them all. Directed by Alycia Debnam-Carey and written by Alex Delyle & David Johnson.

Need a safe space to talk about this Sunday's episode of #FearTWD? Use #FearTWDSpoilers and tell us what you thought about the episode in the comments below. pic.twitter.com/CtKekI9tyj — FearTWD (@FearTWD) April 27, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Showrunners Ian Goldberg & Andrew Chambliss opened up (somewhat) to EW about what Madison's return means for this season and the show's future:

This Won't Be the Madison Clark Viewers Have Been Used To Seeing: Noting her new tattoos, Goldberg explained, "Look, without giving too much away, she's in a very different place than when we left her in the middle of season 4 at the stadium. And Madison has been on quite a journey since then, as have all of our characters. And we're just really excited. Kim, I know, has spoken in interviews about this being Madison 2.0, and it really is. It is an evolution and a redefinition of Madison Clark, and it's going to be fantastic. And we're excited to reintroduce her to both fans and into the world of Fear as she kind of interacts with characters we haven't seen her interact with before."

Madison Will Be Making an Impact on Season 7… and Beyond: "She is going to be returning in a way that will impact the end of season 7 and have huge ripples going into season 8. But that's not to say when we see her this season that it will be in a small role. It'll be in a very big, impactful way." – Chambliss

Will We See or Hear About Madison's "Lost Time": "We're not taking anything off the table between flashbacks and talking about it in the present. There's obviously a lot of story to tell there, and we have a lot of ideas for how we're going to tell it. So maybe a little from column A, a little from column B." – Goldberg