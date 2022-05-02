Fear the Walking Dead S07E12 Preview Images: Who Took Baby Mo?

It's not just us, right? You're feeling that tragic, foreboding, almost gothic-like vibe that AMC's Fear the Walking Dead has had since it came back from its midseason break (check out our review of S07E11 "Ofelia" here). Like, I know a war is coming but damn, I'm starting to feel like there won't be anyone left alive for there to be one. And the previews we've seen so far for this weekend's S07E12 "Sonny Boy" are only feeding further into our argument, as Baby Mo goes missing and Strand (Colman Domingo) wants answers and that means no one is safe… not even June (Jenna Elfman), Dorie (Keith Carradine), or Howard (Omid Abtahi). And if Strand's involved, then you know some folks are going to be doing some involuntary roof-diving- as you're about to see:

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 12 "Sonny Boy": When baby Mo goes missing inside the Tower, Dorie Sr. finds himself in a unique position to prove his worth to an increasingly paranoid Strand. Directed by Ron Underwood and written by Jacob Pinion & Justin Boyd.

Showrunners Ian Goldberg & Andrew Chambliss opened up (somewhat) to EW about what Madison's return means for this season and the show's future:

This Won't Be the Madison Clark Viewers Have Been Used To Seeing: Noting her new tattoos, Goldberg explained, "Look, without giving too much away, she's in a very different place than when we left her in the middle of season 4 at the stadium. And Madison has been on quite a journey since then, as have all of our characters. And we're just really excited. Kim, I know, has spoken in interviews about this being Madison 2.0, and it really is. It is an evolution and a redefinition of Madison Clark, and it's going to be fantastic. And we're excited to reintroduce her to both fans and into the world of Fear as she kind of interacts with characters we haven't seen her interact with before."

Madison Will Be Making an Impact on Season 7… and Beyond: "She is going to be returning in a way that will impact the end of season 7 and have huge ripples going into season 8. But that's not to say when we see her this season that it will be in a small role. It'll be in a very big, impactful way." – Chambliss

Will We See or Hear About Madison's "Lost Time": "We're not taking anything off the table between flashbacks and talking about it in the present. There's obviously a lot of story to tell there, and we have a lot of ideas for how we're going to tell it. So maybe a little from column A, a little from column B." – Goldberg