Fear the Walking Dead S07E12 Promo: No One's Safe From Strand's Wrath

After another impressive run last week (check out our review of S07E11 "Ofelia" here), AMC's Fear the Walking Dead returns this Sunday with S07E12 "Sonny Boy" as the action shifts back to the Tower. And as you saw from the preview images released earlier this week and the promo released earlier today, Baby Mo is missing and Strand (Colman Domingo) is willing to tear through anyone or anything for answers. And that means no one is safe… no one… not June (Jenna Elfman), Dorie (Keith Carradine), or Howard (Omid Abtahi). What follows is a look back at the preview images and episode overview, followed by the episode trailer and some additional intel on Madison's (Kim Dickens) return.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 12 "Sonny Boy": When baby Mo goes missing inside the Tower, Dorie Sr. finds himself in a unique position to prove his worth to an increasingly paranoid Strand. Directed by Ron Underwood and written by Jacob Pinion & Justin Boyd.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Showrunners Ian Goldberg & Andrew Chambliss opened up (somewhat) to EW about what Madison's return means for this season and the show's future:

This Won't Be the Madison Clark Viewers Have Been Used To Seeing: Noting her new tattoos, Goldberg explained, "Look, without giving too much away, she's in a very different place than when we left her in the middle of season 4 at the stadium. And Madison has been on quite a journey since then, as have all of our characters. And we're just really excited. Kim, I know, has spoken in interviews about this being Madison 2.0, and it really is. It is an evolution and a redefinition of Madison Clark, and it's going to be fantastic. And we're excited to reintroduce her to both fans and into the world of Fear as she kind of interacts with characters we haven't seen her interact with before."

Madison Will Be Making an Impact on Season 7… and Beyond: "She is going to be returning in a way that will impact the end of season 7 and have huge ripples going into season 8. But that's not to say when we see her this season that it will be in a small role. It'll be in a very big, impactful way." – Chambliss

Will We See or Hear About Madison's "Lost Time": "We're not taking anything off the table between flashbacks and talking about it in the present. There's obviously a lot of story to tell there, and we have a lot of ideas for how we're going to tell it. So maybe a little from column A, a little from column B." – Goldberg