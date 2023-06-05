Posted in: AMC, Fear The Walking Dead, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amc, fear the walking dead, fear twd, FTWD, preview, season 8, trailer

Fear the Walking Dead S08: Isha Blaaker Set for Key Recurring Role

Isha Blaaker (Run The World) has been tapped for the key recurring role of Frank during the final season of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead.

With only two episodes remaining in Part One and a total of eight episodes remaining for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, we're getting some very interesting casting news coming our way. Earlier today, Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that Isha Blaaker (Run The World, A Madea Homecoming) is set for the pivotal recurring role of Frank – but guess what? Yup, that's right – that's all that's being released on Blaaker's character.

Fear the Walking Dead S08E05 "More Time Than You Know" Preview

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 5 "More Time Than You Know": The heroes fight the clock and PADRE's forces. Directed by Heather Capiello and written by David Johnson & Calaya Michelle Stallworth, here's a look at what we know about the season's fifth chapter so far:

With the eighth & final season of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead now officially underway, here's a look back at the official trailer & overview of what's still to come:

The eighth season begins after the conclusion of Season 7 when Morgan's (Lennie James) and Madison's (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison, and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan's daughter, Mo. The series stars James, Dickens, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades. AMC's Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Michael Satrazemis, and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!