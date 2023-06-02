Fear the Walking Dead S08E04 Sneak Preview: Morgan's Deadly Homecoming Morgan faces a pretty deadly homecoming (and some unexpected company) in this preview for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead S08E04 "King County."

Based on the rumblings that we've been hearing, it sounds like long-time TWD universe fans should brace themselves for some major kicks to the "feels" when AMC's Fear the Walking Dead S08E04 "King County" hits their screens. In the trailer, images & overview that was released, we see that Morgan (Lennie James) has made his way back to some very familiar territory. And he won't be there alone because it looks like a reunion with Grace (Karen David) and Mo (Zoey Merchant) is in order. But PADRE has other plans for all three – but before any of that, we have a sneak preview of this weekend's chapter to pass along…

Here's a look at how Morgan's "homecoming" gets off on a very deadly foot in this sneak preview of "King County," followed by a look back at what we know about the episode so far:

Fear the Walking Dead S08E04 "King County": A Preview

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 4 "King County": Morgan's (Lennie James) return to King County gets complicated when PADRE comes to collect. Directed by Kenneth Requa and written by Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg, here's a look at the episode trailer for the season's fourth chapter, followed by the preview images that were released earlier today:

On the next #FearTWD, Morgan's back in King County, but things quickly get complicated when PADRE comes to collect. New episodes of @FearTWD premiere Sundays at 9pm on AMC. pic.twitter.com/Errph2r9AT — AMC-TV (@AMC_TV) May 29, 2023 Show Full Tweet

With the eighth & final season of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead now officially underway, here's a look back at the official trailer & overview of what's still to come:

The eighth season begins after the conclusion of Season 7 when Morgan's (Lennie James) and Madison's (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison, and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan's daughter, Mo. The series stars James, Dickens, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades. AMC's Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Michael Satrazemis, and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.

