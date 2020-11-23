Fear the Walking Dead Season 6: 11 Teaser Looks That Got Us Thinking

With AMC's Fear the Walking Dead wrapping its excellent sixth season a little early due to COVID production delays making the eighth episode before the end of the year impossible. But what a first half of the season it's been- and from the looks of things? The remaining nine episodes are going to build upon that and based on what we heard this past weekend on Talking Dead, it sounds like we should be expecting a ton of action as the battle between Morgan (Lennie James) and Virginia (Colby Minifie) reaches its boiling point. And that doesn't even take into consideration whatever the deal is with the "The End is the Beginning" folks.

So we picked through the teaser for the remainder of the season to select 11 screencaps that have us working overtime on our It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia/Charlie conspiracy board. So from Smallville's John Glover (uh-oh, weirdness to follow) joining the cast in a role that's sounding a little too creepy cult-like and a blooming walker to a lot of people on their knees and other people pointing guns and messing up things, here's what caught our eyeballs. First impression? Glover's character is the main man behind those "The End is the Beginning" folks, and the bloody Daniel (Rubén Blades) images isn't a flashback:

Now here's your chance to check out the full teaser trailer for the midseason return of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, which you might (nothing confirmed) want to pencil in on your calendars for a possible late February 2021 return (coinciding with the return of The Walking Dead for those "extra" six episodes):

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

AMC's Fear TWD stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.