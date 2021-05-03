Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 "In Dreams" Preview: Grace's Dilemma

When the dust settled on Sunday night's episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, Al (Maggie Grace), Luciana (Danay García), and Wes (Colby Hollman) were able to escape Teddy (John Glover) and his "The End is the Beginning" folks and get some serious intel back to Morgan (Lennie James). But it came at a price- the death of Wes's brother Derek (Chinaza Uche) and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) still captured. The "End" folks have a seriously deadly endgame planned for anyone on the surface- and even creepier? They know a whole lot about Morgan- who looks to ready his forces for what's to come, save Alicia, and make sure Grace (Karen David) stays safe and healthy to deliver her child. If you read our review of "The Holding" then you know our theory about Grace already (you can check it out here)- so with next Sunday's episode "In Dreams" involving Teddy's right hand Riley (Nick Stahl) hunting Morgan and Grace having some seriously trippy dream and/or hallucinations, we're concerned that our theory might turn out to be a little too right.

In the following behind-the-scenes clip, David discusses the challenges Grace is facing in-between preview scenes for "In Dreams." Then after the episode overview, we have a sneak preview that shows a future that Grace wakes up to and finds herself living in… one with a very white-haired Morgan and Dr. Dorie (Jenna Elfman):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Karen David on Grace's New Challenges | Fear the Walking Dead Teaser Ep. 612 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XAsDdJxUOjg)

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6, Episode 12 "In Dreams": Grace wakes up with her memory blurred and sees what her world's become years later.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'Grace's Friends' Sneak Peek Ep. 612 | Fear the Walking Dead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XCZDE3Mn3Uk)

As Morgan's (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of season six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia's control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, "The End is the Beginning."

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star, with John Glover, Nick Stahl, Jessica Perrin, Chinaza Uche, Dean Neistat, and Keith Carradine joining the cast this season.