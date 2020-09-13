Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Teaser: Strand's a Big Fan of Escorts

With AMC's Fear the Walking Dead set to kick off its highly-anticipated sixth season on Sunday, October 11 (teaming up with the second TWD spinoff, The Walking Dead: World Beyond), the network's been doing a nice job demonstrating to viewers just how different (and darker) this season will be for our heroes. Separated by force into new communities without knowing if they'll ever see each other again, each of them will do what they need to do to adjust to their new lives… at least until the right moment arrives.

Fans are getting a perfect example of that in the following clip, where Virgina's (Colby Minifie) sister Dakota (Zoe Colletti) appears to have a very familiar face as her security escort: Strand (Colman Domingo). In the following clip, we get a sneak preview of Strand and Dakota's not-so-pleasant little road trip through the walker apocalypse that proves Strand's point that sometimes it's better to take your time and have an escort:

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

Fear the Walking Dead season 6, episode 1 "The End is the Beginning": Mortally wounded Morgan must decide whether to help a desperate stranger while a mysterious bounty hunter tries to finish what Ginny couldn't. Written by Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg.

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.