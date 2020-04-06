Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Trailer: End of the Line for Morgan

Fans of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead were understandably concerned when news started coming down that The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond were facing some series delays. For TWD, it means fans have to wait until later this year to know how the tenth season's Whisperers War wraps up (and how Lauren Cohan's Maggie makes her return). For those looking to see the newest spinoff in the Walking Dead universe, it means waiting until later this year to learn how this new group of survivors factor into the growing CRM drama. So where did that leave FTWD? From what we saw last night during the unofficial "season finale" of TWD, it leaves them positioned for a Summer 2020 return.

With production on the sixth season having gotten underway in November 2019, there was hope that Fear the Walking Dead would've avoided the tidal wave of production delays and shutdowns. With Zoe Colletti (Scary Stories, A Boy Called Christmas) joining the series in a "pivotal" series regular role, and Mo Collins' Sarah and Colby Hollman's Wes getting bumped up to series regulars, the series has a huge mess that needs to be addressed and fast. Now don't get me wrong, ending last season with Virginia (Colby Minifie) having apparently won and our heroes divided among different camps got our blood boiling a bit. But at least they're alive, which is a condition we're not sure Morgan's (Lennie James) going to be in much longer and the following red-eyed trailer doesn't do much to change my mind. Oh, and does that figure in the prison in the image below vibe a little familiar?

Earlier this year, Walking Dead chief content officer Scott M. Gimple's sat down for a series of interviews where he covered the future of the "mothership" series, the upcoming spinoff, the Rick Grimes films, as well as the sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead. While some had issue with the fifth season building up hope and promise only to see it tossed aside for a pretty dark and ominous season-ender, Gimple promises that the creative forces behind the series won't stop mixing things up. The upcoming season is expected to have an "anthology" feel, while still moving the collective narrative along. While our heroes will follow their paths to a common point, each respective journey will be intimately personal, with Gimple explaining:

"I don't know how much has been shared yet, but I'll share a little of it unilaterally. Structurally, the show is going to change quite a bit. There's going to be a great deal more focus within the stories, a little less vignette-y in telling 16 little movies. The guys are out of the gate wonderfully with the first two episodes, and it is a differentiating thing. It's something that separates that show from the other two shows, telling these 16 little movies, being a bit more anthological. It still is a serialized story, but it's told through these very focused perspectives."