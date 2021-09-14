Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Preview Images: A Nuclear World Order

Last week brought the release of the official seventh season trailer for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, and there are two things that were pretty obvious by the end of it. First, that we are heading towards a very nasty confrontation between Strand (Colman Domingo) and Morgan (Lennie James), made pretty obvious by Strand calling Morgan a failure and Morgan making it clear that if Strand hurts anyone he cares for, Morgan is coming back to do to Strand what Strand couldn't do to him back on the submarine. The second was that the "nuclear world order" was going to find our survivors in some dramatically different landscape moving forward- and viewers got an even better example of that earlier today with the release of some official images teasing what June (Jenna Elfman), Al (Maggie Grace), and the other are up to. But before you ask? Still no sign of Alycia Debnam-Carey's Alicia or Kim Dickens' Madison (that last one was a joke). To kick things off, a look at the official key art poster teasing a meltdown between Strand and Morgan followed by a preview of what's to come:

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for Fear the Walking Dead, returning for its seventh season to AMC on Sunday, October 17th:

Over the summer, we learned that the series was returning on Sunday, October 17th and that Sydney Lemmon's CRM soldier Isabelle would be returning, as will Omid Abtahi's Howard. Several other cast members will also join the season, including Gus Halper in an undisclosed role. Even better, Alycia Debnam-Carey will make her directorial debut this season, and Colman Domingo will return to direct and serve as a producer for the seventh season. But it wasn't just intel, with two previews for the seventh season showing how our heroes are dealing with life in a landscape burning with radiation. Here's your look at what lies ahead for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead:

Co-showrunner Ian Goldberg offered some insight during a post-Season 6 finale interview on the TWD's Twitch channel as to what Season 7 could be looking like for Keith Carradine's John Dorie, Sr., now that he's dealing with the guilt of "now twice that he has not been able to stop Teddy [John Glover] from doing horrible things." While keeping specifics under lock and key, Goldberg does see John Dorie, Sr. as being a major player moving forward. "Without getting too far into where we're planning in season 7, he is going to play a major role in the show going forward. You see in the finale that he ends up in the bunker with June, the bunker that Teddy built for himself. He came a long way this season in terms of facing his past demons, his past ghosts, dealing with abandoning his son, and then reconciling the death of his son and saying goodbye, and forgiving himself with June," Goldberg explained.

Here's a look at the complete interview, with aspects of the new season touched upon throughout but with a strong focus in the last ten minutes. Some examples? Goldberg finds the "if there's no body then they're still alive" concept (asked in regards to Kim Dickens' Madison possible returning) an "interesting rule." Also, find out why Goldberg says the new season will "look like a whole different show" and "feels like a different planet" in what Goldberg and co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss are calling the "biggest reinvention" of the show yet:

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star, with John Glover, Nick Stahl, Jessica Perrin, Chinaza Uche, Dean Neistat, and Keith Carradine joining the cast.