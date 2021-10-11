Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Preview Images Beg An Obvious Question

So with AMC's Fear the Walking Dead returning for the seventh season this Sunday, viewers are being treated to a massive image preview of what's on the horizon. Our three biggest takeaways? First, that it's becoming pretty clear that Strand (Colman Domingo) and Morgan's (Lennie James) worlds won't be able to coexist- and a war between those two won't be pretty. Second, we get great new looks at Aisha Tyler's (who's also directing) Mickey, Omid Abtahi's Howard, Demetrius Grosse's Josiah, and Gus Halper's Will. But the last one might be the most important one- and it's a question.

So where's Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey)?

Fear the Walking Dead
Lennie James as Morgan Jones – Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC
Fear the Walking Dead
Maggie Grace as Althea – Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC
Fear the Walking Dead
Lennie James as Morgan Jones – Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC
Fear the Walking Dead
Karen David as Grace, Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Maggie Grace as Althea – Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC
Fear the Walking Dead
Maggie Grace as Althea – Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC
Fear the Walking Dead
Karen David as Grace – Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC
Fear the Walking Dead
Maggie Grace as Althea, Lennie James as Morgan Jones – Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC
Fear the Walking Dead
Maggie Grace as Althea, Lennie James as Morgan Jones – Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC
Fear the Walking Dead
Christine Evangelista as Sherry – Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC
Fear the Walking Dead
Aisha Tyler as Mickey – Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC
Fear the Walking Dead
Christine Evangelista as Sherry, Austin Amelio as Dwight – Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC
Fear the Walking Dead
Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Omid Abtahi as Howard – Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC
Fear the Walking Dead
Christine Evangelista as Sherry – Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC
Fear the Walking Dead
Austin Amelio as Dwight, Christine Evangelista as Sherry, Aisha Tyler as Mickey – Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC
Fear the Walking Dead
Christine Evangelista as Sherry, Aisha Tyler as Mickey – Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC
Fear the Walking Dead
Austin Amelio as Dwight – Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC
Fear the Walking Dead
Maggie Grace as Althea – Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC
Fear the Walking Dead
Mo Collins as Sarah, Demetrius Grosse as Josiah – Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC
Mo Collins as Sarah- Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC
Jenna Elfman as June – Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC
Keith Carradine as John Dorie Sr. – Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC
Keith Carradine as John Dorie Sr. – Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC
Lennie James as Morgan Jones – Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC
Karen David as Grace – Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC
Gus Halper as Will – Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC
Gus Halper as Will, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand – Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC
Fear the Walking Dead – Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC
Colman Domingo as Victor Strand – Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC
Gus Halper as Will, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand – Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC
Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Gus Halper as Will, Thomas DuPont as Utility Strand Guard – Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC
Colman Domingo as Victor Strand – Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC
Omid Abtahi as Howard, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand – Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC
Colman Domingo as Victor Strand – Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC

Now here's a look at the Fear TWD Season 7 trailer along with overviews of the first two episodes. Following that, a look at the trailer for TWD: World Beyond Season 2 along with overviews of its first two episodes, too:

Fear the Walking Dead Season 2 Episode 1 "The Beacon": While most of the landscape has been destroyed by nuclear warheads, Strand thrives in one of the few inhabitable places left. His search for survivors uncovers a stranger with an unexpected connection to Strand's past.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 2 Episode 2 "Six Hours": As Morgan, Grace, and Mo struggle to adapt to life on the submarine, a food shortage forces them to face the nuclear fallout outside the sub.

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star, with John Glover, Nick Stahl, Jessica Perrin, Chinaza Uche, Dean Neistat, and Keith Carradine joining the cast. Over the summer, we learned Sydney Lemmon's CRM soldier Isabelle would be returning, as will Omid Abtahi's Howard. Several other cast members will also join the season, including Gus Halper in an undisclosed role. Alycia Debnam-Carey will make her directorial debut this season, and Domingo will return to direct and serve as a producer for the seventh season.

