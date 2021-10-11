Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Preview Images Beg An Obvious Question

So with AMC's Fear the Walking Dead returning for the seventh season this Sunday, viewers are being treated to a massive image preview of what's on the horizon. Our three biggest takeaways? First, that it's becoming pretty clear that Strand (Colman Domingo) and Morgan's (Lennie James) worlds won't be able to coexist- and a war between those two won't be pretty. Second, we get great new looks at Aisha Tyler's (who's also directing) Mickey, Omid Abtahi's Howard, Demetrius Grosse's Josiah, and Gus Halper's Will. But the last one might be the most important one- and it's a question.

So where's Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey)?

Now here's a look at the Fear TWD Season 7 trailer along with overviews of the first two episodes. Following that, a look at the trailer for TWD: World Beyond Season 2 along with overviews of its first two episodes, too:

Fear the Walking Dead Season 2 Episode 1 "The Beacon": While most of the landscape has been destroyed by nuclear warheads, Strand thrives in one of the few inhabitable places left. His search for survivors uncovers a stranger with an unexpected connection to Strand's past. Fear the Walking Dead Season 2 Episode 2 "Six Hours": As Morgan, Grace, and Mo struggle to adapt to life on the submarine, a food shortage forces them to face the nuclear fallout outside the sub.

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star, with John Glover, Nick Stahl, Jessica Perrin, Chinaza Uche, Dean Neistat, and Keith Carradine joining the cast. Over the summer, we learned Sydney Lemmon's CRM soldier Isabelle would be returning, as will Omid Abtahi's Howard. Several other cast members will also join the season, including Gus Halper in an undisclosed role. Alycia Debnam-Carey will make her directorial debut this season, and Domingo will return to direct and serve as a producer for the seventh season.