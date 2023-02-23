Fear the Walking Dead Season 8: FTWD Begins Filming Series Finale Cinematographer David Morrison took to Instagram to confirm that filming on AMC's Fear the Walking Dead series finale is now underway.

Okay, can we get something off of our chests? May 2023 really does feel like a long time to wait for new TWD content. As much as we're looking forward to the return of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead for its eighth season on May 14th, that's still about three months away. And even then, it's pretty bittersweet knowing that this will be its final season. To that end, we have an update on how things are going on the filming side from Cinematopgrapher David Morrison – and from the sounds of things, they really have reached the beginning of the end. "Been looking forward to this for awhile. Years in the making. Let's do this #seriesfinale of #ftwd !!" Morrison wrote as the caption to an Instagram post that included a look at the episode's clapperboard to make it all official.

And in case you forgot or missed it the first time around, the final, 12-episode season will be broken into two 6-episode halves, with Part I set to kick off on Sunday, May 14, on AMC & AMC+ (and Part II set for later this year). So with that in mind, here's a look at Morrison's Instagram post signifying the start of filming on the long-running spinoff's finale:

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8: What You Need To Know…

The eighth season of Fear the Walking Dead begins after the conclusion of Season 7 when Morgan's (Lennie James) and Madison's (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison, and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan's daughter, Mo. The season stars James, Dickens, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades. It is executive produced by TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Michael Satrazemis, and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.